Former ‘American Idol’ Finalist to Undergo Brain Surgery, Launches GoFundMe

Former “American Idol” finalist Avalon Young announced that she has been diagnosed with brain cancer, and the artist launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for her surgery.

According to TMZ, Young was diagnosed with brain cancer after having multiple medical issues in November 2020. After visiting the hospital due to those issues, a large tumor was discovered in Young’s brain, and she went through a 16-hour surgery in February 2021 to get the tumor removed.

Young first appeared on “American Idol” during season 15 of the show, where she became a finalist but did not win.

Young Launched a GoFundMe for Medical Expenses

Young launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign in order to help pay for her medical expenses that stemmed from her diagnosis and surgery.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $100,000 and has raised nearly half that at the time of writing.

The most recent update was written on April 21, 2021.

“Today we met with our Neurosurgeon and we are proceeding with a second surgery,” the update reads. “Our doctor is meeting with the tumor board at UCSD Friday to confirm the best surgical method for the upcoming procedure.”

The update adds that the doctor has suggested laser surgery to remove the tumor, which still has roots in two different sections of Young’s brain. Following the surgery, Young will continue with radiation and chemotherapy.

“We are confident our medical team will continue to perform miracles and Avalon will recover quickly,” the update reads. “Avalon has also been working in the studio.”

Young Is Still Releasing New Music

Even with everything going on in her life, Young plans to release new music on April 30, 2021, according to the GoFundMe announcement.

She also posted about the first single, called “She Don’t,” which will be released on April 30 ahead of her EP.

“I love everyone on my team and the way they’ve worked so hard and shown so much love throughout this process,” she wrote in the post.

Young first announced her diagnosis on Instagram.

“I’ve really struggled with the right way to share this information with people but I know that it’s time for me to talk about it,” she wrote in February. “In November 2020 I began having simple partial seizures. Doctors told me it was my anxiety and gave me medications, homeopathic doctors told me I had an issue with serotonin and gave me pounds of vitamins.”

She added that she had bloodwork done as well as tests run, but there were no signs of any problems until she had an MRI.

“A week or so later, the doctor called to let me know that I had a mass legion tumor on my left frontal lobe,” she shared. “They said the size was about as big as a peach and I would need immediate care.”

She underwent the 16-hour surgery soon after her announcement.

“This will not change anything about me or music in any way,” she wrote. “I just need a few weeks to recover. I love you guys a ton, honestly. Anyone reading this, know that I love you. See you soon.”

