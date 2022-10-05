‘American Idol’ Winner Carrie Underwood Mourns Death of Superstar & Friend

“American Idol” winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood is mourning the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died on October 4, 2022 at age 90, her family announced in a statement released to the New York Times.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read, adding that the family asked for privacy and a memorial would be announced later.

After the news of her death was announced, tributes to Lynn poured in on social media, and some tributes came from country music stars like George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Underwood Released a Lengthy Tribute to Lynn

Underwood posted on Instagram about what Lynn meant to her.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career,” the “Cry Pretty” singer wrote. “I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was… in a big sparkly dress… laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…”

Underwood said that it is one of her “favorite stories” to tell people.

“I think it sums up her personality pretty well,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.

Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her…and also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career.

She added, “She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced. I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist. Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir.”

Dolly Parton & George Strait Also Paid Tribute

Dolly Parton also posted on Instagram about Lynn’s passing.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” she wrote. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Country music star Reba McEntire shared a touching post about how much she loved and appreciated Lynn.

“I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers,” the star wrote.

George Strait paid tribute on Twitter.

“We’re sure going to miss Loretta Lynn,” Strait began. “What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs,” he tweeted.

Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, released a statement on behalf of the hall of fame about Lynn’s death:

The story of Loretta Lynn’s life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.

Lynn amassed four Grammy Awards and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards throughout her career including a 2010 Grammy Award for lifetime achievement. She also earned the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Lynn leaves behind three daughters, a son, 17 grandchildren, four step-grandchild, and many great-grandchildren, according to the New York Times.