Casey Bishop ‘Idol’ Contract Leaked: How Much Will She Make?

Casey Bishop, the “American Idol” star who placed fourth on the most recent season of the show, is expected to make good money if she tours this summer.

According to TMZ, which obtained copies of the 16-year-old’s contract, Bishop would make $1,750 per week if she joins the “American Idol” live tour, which, according to News-Press, typically showcases the show’s top five to ten finalists. In addition to the $1,750, Bishop would make $1,200 per week for rehearsals, and $500 for appearances like meet-and-greets.

TMZ reported that, typically, the “AI” live tours span 50 dates, and the contracts for the singers are signed early on in the “Idol” season.

What is Bishop up to these days? Has she signed with a record label yet?

Here’s what you need to know:

Bishop: ‘I Was Really Fine, Honestly’





Play



Slay! Casey Bishop ROCKS The Stage With Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” – American Idol 2021 If anyone can get you in the mood to ROCK, it’s Casey Bishop! Performing Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” for her American Idol Top 16 performance, Casey is in full control of every note, every move, every word and every THING on stage. Casey’s beyond-her-years voice completely slays this performance! See more of American Idol 2021… 2021-04-12T01:18:34Z

In a recent interview with News-Press, Bishop shared what it felt like to be eliminated from “Idol”, finishing in fourth place.

“I was really fine, honestly,” she said. “I felt like it was gonna happen, so I was totally OK with it. … I felt better than I expected!”

She added, “It was kind of like a relief… I was really happy for Grace (Kinstler). Because Grace was really worried. I was just like, ‘Yes, you did it. Take a breath.’”

According to the outlet, Bishop has since returned home and gone back to school, which she describes as being “so weird.” Bishop attends Cypress Lake High School at The Center for Arts in Florida, according to Fly World Info.

“Going back, everyone was just so nice,” she shared. “Everyone has been so, so sweet.”





Play



Casey Bishop Has Sweet Words For All Of Her Fans – American Idol 2021 Sadly, we had to say goodbye to Casey Bishop, but we'll be rockin' our fandom for her forever! See more of American Idol 2021 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the… 2021-05-18T00:00:02Z

For her initial audition on “Idol”, the teen sang “Live Wire” by Motley Crue.

Looking back on her journey after being eliminated, Bishop shared in an “American Idol” Youtube video, seen above, “I’ve learned so much, and I’ve grown so much, and I want to thank you all so much for supporting me. And hopefully, you’ll continue to support me for whatever new beginnings come my way.”

Has Bishop Signed with a Record Label?

Are there any new developments for Bishop on the music front?

She tells News-Press that she has yet to sign with a label, but she is “hoping that happens soon.”

On June 19, the singer will be performing in her first hometown concert. This will mark her first performance outside of “Idol.”

“I just hope people have a good time,” she explained. “I hope people genuinely have a good time and it’s not a dead crowd where it’s, like, crickets.”

She’ll perform a number of songs that she belted out on “Idol”, from “My Funny Valentine” to “Black Hole Sun.”

She tells News-Press, “I need to do ‘Black Hole Sun’. I just love that song. I loved performing it on ‘Idol’.”

Bishop admits she is more on the quiet side. In March, she told ABC-7, “I am a little bit quiet, kind of, what’s the word – introverted.”

That hasn’t kept her from keeping in contact with a number of “American Idol” finalists. News-Press reported she is “particularly close” with winner Chayce Beckham and Hunter Metts.