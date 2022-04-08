‘American Idol’ Winner Announces First Post-Idol EP in Surprise Update

“American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham has announced an official release date for his first post-“Idol” EP, which will be titled “Doin It Right.”

Beckham announced the upcoming release in an Instagram post.

“Y’all have been asking so here it is,” he wrote. “My Debut EP, Doin It Right, is dropping next Friday, 4/15. Thank you all so much for your consistent support and sticking with me on this journey. I worked so hard writing these songs, and there’s even a couple on there I didn’t write, and I’m so honored I got to be the artist to record them.”

He added, “After a long day at work, I hope y’all can roll your windows down and listen to this EP track for track and just feel good.”

Beckham Announced a Variety of Songs

In the post, Beckham announced different types of songs that will be on his EP.

“There’s a breakup song, a where I’m from song, a love song, a river song, I tried to put all the vibes in one place for ya,” he wrote. “Truly hope you guys love it as much as I do. I’m so freakin proud to finally announce Doin it Right.”

Beckham also shared a snippet of “Doin’ It Right” in the Instagram post, and the album will feature six tracks including “Tell Me Twice,” which was released recently.

“Everywhere I’ve been I soaked it all and I’ve come to realize / If you don’t take in the back porch, fireflies, sunset / burning up a small town sky / if you don’t stop on ‘Neon Moon’ when you’re clicking on through that radio dial / if you don’t steal a kiss when you get those blue eyes giving you the green light / oh, you ain’t doin’ it right, you ain’t doin’ it right,” Beckham sings in the clip he shared.

Here’s the track list:

Where The River Goes Doin’ It Right Tell Me Twice I’ll Take The Bar Talk To Me Love To Burn

The album will release on Friday, April 15 and will be available to stream on all streaming platforms.

Beckham Visited ‘American Idol’

Beckham was one of the former “American Idol” contestants who visited the season 20 Hollywood Week contestants as a guest mentor. While he was there, he performed his song “23” for the crowd and reunited with the judges in between giving bits of advice to the contestants about how to navigate the singing competition.

Beckham is also heading back out on tour, though he has been in Nashville for the past couple of weeks.

“So thankful for everyone out there playing my tunes,” he shared on Instagram on April 3, 2022. “Seriously sending love out to y’all. I’ve been in Nashville for 2 weeks and this is my last Sunday at home before the ol rodeo starts up again. I’m itchin to get back in the saddle and on stage. The show this year is 10x what I was doing last year, and I can’t wait to share the perform with my boys again. What a ride I’ve been on.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Original ‘American Idol’ Judge Criticizes Current Cast: ‘They’re Too Nice’