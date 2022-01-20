Chris Daughtry Confirms His Daughter’s Cause of Death

American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price died suddenly on November 12, 2021.

The cause of 25-year-old Hannah’s death was not immediately clear. She was found dead in her Fentress County, Nashville home. In a statement issued by Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna in January 2022, the grieving parents revealed that Hannah died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” Chris said in the statement (via NBC News). “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”

In the statement, the Daughtry’s said that on the morning of her death, Hannah told them she was in “fear for her life.” They asked local police to make a wellness check on her. Police saw Hannah alive at 12:45 p.m. and left. “She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car,” the statement reads.

The Daughtry’s also encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

There Were Previously Rumors That Hannah’s Death Was a Homicide

On November 13, the day after Hannah’s death, TMZ reported that detectives in Hannah’s case told the Daughtry family her death was a suicide. Hannah’s mother, Deanna, took to Instagram on November 19 to clear up the homicide rumors.

“The news floating around that we said our daughter’s death is being investigated as a homicide is false! We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some people I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to someone else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it,” Deanna captioned a photo of a young Hannah. “None of us can go jumping to conclusions. Having questions & concerns is one thing but harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in is wrong on every level regardless of their history.”

How Was Hannah Shot in the Face?

In a statement revealing her cause of death, Chris Daughtry spoke about some of the tragic events in Hannah’s life leading up to her 2021 death by suicide. Her biological father, Randall Scott Price, committed suicide in March 2018. Later that year, Hannah was shot in the face.

The New York Post reported that Hannah was shot when she and a friend were “caught up in a run-in with gang members.” She was shot in the eye and had to be given a prosthetic eye. Hannah shared graphic photos of her injuries to Facebook and explained the incident in the comments. She said that she was trying to save a friend who was about to get shot by attempting to hit the shooter with her car.

“I was blind for a little over two weeks and this happened directly after my dad had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. it was a lot,” she wrote.

