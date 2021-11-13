‘American Idol’s’ Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Dies Suddenly

“American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry and his band have postponed their tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. Here is what we know so far about this tragic event.

Hannah Was Found Dead In Her Nashville Apartment

Chris and his eponymous band were supposed to perform Friday, November 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey but canceled the show after learning of Hannah’s death. In a post on Twitter, the band requested privacy at “this very difficult time.”

The post reads:

Due to the unexpected eath of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going.

People reported that 25-year-old Hannah was found dead Friday in her Nashville home by the Nashville police department. No further details have been released at this time, though in an Instagram post, Deanna mentioned “injuries that caused her death.”

Deanna’s tribute post for Hannah, which is full of photos of the young woman, reads, “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Chris and Deanna Share Four Children





Play



Chris Daughtry – American Idol Audition You are the greatest!!! you give me the chills!!! Sweden loves you man! I hope you let me have this video of you, here on youtube Best Regards / Pontus Wiklund 2007-12-17T12:47:10Z

“American Idol” fans may remember that when Chris competed back during season five, his wife Deanna was frequently seen in supporting him on the show, as were Hannah and her brother Griffin, now 23, who are Deanna’s children from her first marriage. In fact, all three of them were featured during Chris’s audition segment (video above).

“This would change my life tremendously,” said Chris as he went into the audition. “I wouldn’t have to work a day job anymore. I’m a service adviser for a dealership in North Carolina. I have a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old and they’re very excited for me. They’re at home right now, hopefully praying that I get in. My wife is here with me today. My family is very, very supportive and excited for this.”

Deanna was then interviewed briefly, tearing up as she explained what a good husband and father Chris is.

“This is his dream and when he married me, he took on my two kids and he’s younger than me, he’s only 25, and I just felt like he could’ve done so much if he was single, but he has a family to take care of,” said Deanna. “I just want his dream to come true because he gave my kids so much. I’m so emotional because I know this is his chance. I just love him, he’s such a good husband and a good father.”

In addition to Hannah and Griffin, Deanna and Chris welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James in November 2010. At the time, he wrote on his website (via People), ““Our family is overwhelmed with joy by these two precious gifts from God. The babies are both healthy and resting. Thanks to everyone for their love and prayers.”

Chris finished fourth on “American Idol” season five behind Elliott Yamin, Katharine McPhee and Taylor Hicks. Despite not making the finals, he has gone on to a lot of commercial success and critical acclaim. His band has won four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, and has been nominated for four Grammys. He is the highest-selling “American Idol” alum behind superstars Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, according to The Wrap.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Alum Welcomes Baby Girl