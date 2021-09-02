David Archuleta Says God ‘Urged’ Him to Come Out

“American Idol” alum David Archuleta is opening up about his decision to tell the world about his sexuality.

In June, the 30-year-old asked his followers to “consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+.”

Now, the singer is discussing what it means to understand his sexuality as it relates to his Mormon faith.

In a recent interview with Today, Archuleta said that just before he decided to post the Instagram, he had a “deeply personal conversation with God, whom he said urged him to come out publicly.”

He told Today, “I was literally outside doing my yard work, pulling weeds… God just said, ‘David, you know I trust you, right? I want you to post about what you’re going through right now.’ And it was just so clear what I needed to say. I knew exactly what I needed to say, but I feel uncomfortable saying it, because I like to keep to myself — especially with this kind of stuff. But I just knew I had to.”

David Archuleta: ‘…It Exploded’

In his interview with Today, Archuleta said that he didn’t expect news of his sexuality to “explode” like it did.

“I was shocked, because I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be a bigger deal, maybe I’ll get 30,000 or 40,000 likes, if that,’ because I know this is a controversial topic and a lot of people have assumed things about me and tried to label me in the past… But it exploded. I didn’t realize all the media outlets were going to talk about it, but the way that they did, it was so respectful.”

He explained he was surprised to receive such a "respectful" response to his statement due to his Mormon faith.





Archuleta was raised Mormon and admits to struggling with identifying as LGBTQIA+ given his religious upbringing.

In his June Instagram post, Archuleta shared:

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith,” he wrote. “I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am… You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

The Church of Latter-Day Saints writes on its website: “Legal proceedings and legislative action in a number of countries have given civil recognition to same-sex marriage relationships, and the question of same-sex marriage continues to be widely debated. As we confront this and other issues, we encourage all to bear in mind our Heavenly Father’s purposes in creating the earth and providing for our mortal birth and experience here as His children… Marriage between a man and a woman was instituted by God and is central to His plan for His children…”

The website continues, “Changes in the civil law do not, indeed cannot, change the moral law that God has established. God expects us to uphold and keep His commandments regardless of divergent opinions or trends in society.”

In 2017, Archuleta spoke to The Salt Lake Tribune about living in Chile for two years as a missionary.

He shared, “I was always told before that I couldn’t — ‘That’s too cheesy. You’ve gotta be more macho. You’ve gotta be more mature. You’ve gotta have a little bit of a dark edge to you.’ And that’s just not what I am. … Now, I’m still me and I can still help people have a fun time at a show being who I am. It’s been really refreshing.”

As of June, according to ABC4, Archuleta was living in Tennessee.