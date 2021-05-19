Who was eliminated from “The Voice” last night?

On Tuesday, May 18th’s episode of “The Voice”, the Top 9 waited to see who would be advancing to the Season 20 finale. In the end, Gihanna Zoe, Corey Ward, Pia Renee, and Dana Monique were sent home.

That leaves Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend, Rachel Mac from Team Nick, and Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake.

Judge Blake Shelton may be confident in his odds of winning, and he has a right to be, with more contestants from his team in the finale than any other team.

Winner Predictions on ‘The Voice’

While it’s too early to know who will walk home the winner this season, a number of fans online and on social media are weighing in, convinced that Cam Anthony has it in the bag.

Parade seconded those that notion, writing, “Blake Shelton is already the winningest coach on ‘The Voice’ with seven wins to his credit and it’s looking as if he will walk away with number eight in season 20, thanks to Cam Anthony.”

For his initial audition, Blake, Nick, and John all turned their chairs, but Nick blocked John, meaning the choice came down to Nick or Blake. In the end, Cam chose Blake. In the words of Parade, he has since “sailed through the competition to date with no hiccups in any of his performances and John still bemoaning the fact that he was blocked from getting Cam on his team and there was never a chance to steal him.”

In a recent article, Cinema Bland outlined why it believes “Cam Anthony doesn’t need to win season 20 to become a star.”

The outlet reported, “If Anthony’s journey on the competition show is any indication, a victory on ‘The Voice’ would just be icing on the cake, as Anthony seems destined for success regardless.”

The 19-year-old has received a number of standing ovations over the course of the season, and in the words of Shelton, he’s destined to “go down” in the history of the show.

The outlet reported Shelton as saying, “I’m gonna double down. This guy’s a superstar. He is 19 years old, America. This young man is going to go far, very far, in this business.”

Blake Shelton’s ‘Edge’

He’s done it before, and he might just do it again. Blake Shelton is headed into the finale with two competitive contestants.

Next week’s finale will feature a list of A-listers beyond just the fan-favorite judges’ panel of Jonas, Legend, Shelton, and Clarkson.

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, and more will show up for the finale, along with former “Voice” coach Adam Levine who will be returning with Maroon 5. He’ll perform the song “Beautiful Mistakes”.

Viewers will also see Gwen Stefani, Ben Platt, Lauren Daigle, and Kelsea Ballerini.

The top 5 will perform on Monday night’s finale at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time. The episode will last two hours.

