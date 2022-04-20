Fans Think They Know Which ‘American Idol’ Contestant Will Win Season 20

Viewers of ABC’s “American Idol” think they have an idea of who will be crowned the winner of season 20 of the show after watching the top 14 live reveal show.

During the live reveal, which aired on Monday, April 18, 2022, Fritz Hager was the last person to be revealed as “safe,” and then he performed his rendition of Harry Styles’ song “Golden” in what was his most upbeat performance so far this season.

On the Reddit live thread during the show, one person wrote, “Fritz could win it all.”

Another commented, “I think Fritz is going to take the whole cake..nice to see an upbeat song from him. I didn’t like him in the beginning because of all the angst but this… this is nice :) bravo.”

People Think Fritz Will Be the ‘American Idol’





Play



Harry Styles' "Golden" By Fritz Hager Is LOVELY – American Idol 2022 Fritz has made the Top 14! Comment if you're excited for Fritz! See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music… 2022-04-19T04:15:21Z

In a Reddit thread about predicting the winner for the season, many said they think that Fritz will be the one who is ultimately crowned this season’s “American Idol.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of fritz,” one person wrote in the thread. “Man’s has really grown on me since Hawaii. I think he has the right look and voice to win it all.”

Others thought that country singer Noah Thompson could take the whole thing.

“My guess is Noah or Fritz,” one person wrote. “Both fit in the ‘typical winner type’ category. And truthfully, I think I’d be okay with either one.”

Many agreed that Fritz will at the very least make it through to the finale of the show.

Some Call Fritz ‘Captivating’

Fritz took to Instagram to share the video of his top 14 performance as well.

“Most fun I’ve ever had onstage, thank you,” he wrote. He also shared photos of his time on the stage, writing, “Felt like a rockstar tonight, and it’s all thanks to you guys. Here’s to more music.”

In the comments of the YouTube video of his top 14 performance, fans said they loved the artist.

“He’s like in another era,” one person wrote. “Somewhere in the 70’s. Something about him is just quirky and fun and captivating.”

Another commented, “Love Fritz. He literally slayed this performance. Getting more confident each time.”

“This kid is amazing! He is a winner for me. Reminds me of alternative bands like Foster the People or lovelytheband,” another comment reads.

Who Is In the Top 14?

Here’s who made it through to the top 14:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Lady K HunterGirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Allegra Miles Jay Copeland Mike Parker Tristen Gressett

Here’s who was sent home:

Cameron Whitcomb Katyrah Cadence Baker Sage Jacob Moran Elli Rowe

The show is nearing its end with only four weeks left of airtime before the season finale.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 17 – Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode)

– Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode) Monday April 18 – Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode)

– Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode) Sunday April 24 – Top 14

– Top 14 Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night

– Disney Night Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7

– Top 7 Monday, May 9 – TBD

– TBD Sunday, May 15 – TBD

TBD Monday, May 16 – TBD

TBD Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs live on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Think Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ Of Spot in Top 14