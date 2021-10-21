Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Advances on ‘The Voice’ Season 21

One former “American Idol” contestant has been making waves during the 2021 season 21 competition of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Jeremy Rosado has already had a storied time on “The Voice,” where coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend have been choosing which contestants get to move on in the competition.

Previously, Rosado competed on “American Idol” during season 11 of the show, when it still aired on Fox. He was 19 years old at the time, and he made it very far in the competition, advancing through Hollywood, Las Vegas and the Top 25 rounds of the competition.

Ultimately, he placed 13th in the competition and went on to release his first single, “Don’t Be Afraid” in April 2013 and his first studio album, Heartbeat, in 2015. He later became a worship Leader for Free Life Chapel in Lakeland, Florida.

Rosado is currently a member of Team Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice,” having chosen Clarkson during the Blind Auditions and then continuing through to the Battle Rounds, where he competed in one of the most impressive Battle Rounds.

Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple performed Justin Bieber’s “Hold on” during the round, and all four of the coaches were impressed.

Ultimately, Clarkson chose to keep Rosado on her team, but Maple was also so impressive that she will be staying on the show as a member of Team Legend instead.

Rosado Says He Has Matured Since ‘American Idol’

Rosado spoke to The Tampa Bay Times about his time on both “American Idol” and “The Voice,” and he says that his voice has matured a lot since his 13th-place placement on the former.

“I was definitely a kid and I had a lot of immaturities vocally back then,” he told the outlet. “I was 19. I’m 29 now. So the experience being on the road for years, doing shows, being a worship leader singing every weekend, putting out records – all these things have definitely changed who I am.”

Rosado also praised his coach during the interview.

“She’s strategic because she was also on ‘American Idol,’ so she knows how to navigate it,” he shared. “I remember I watched the finale when she won. She’s the reason I wanted to do a show like this. I was 10 years old and I ran to the living room to tell my parents, ‘I’m going to be on this show.’ That was the greatest thing I got to tell Kelly.”

He also reminded the outlet that he has released three albums and hopes that fans of his performances will take the time to listen to them.

When it comes to “American Idol,” Rosado is still grateful for his time on the show.

“I’m still booking shows to this day because of ‘Idol,'” he said. “I will forever be grateful for all the things that did for me. I really want a shot at Christian radio, even locally, like Joy FM or Spirit FM. I’ve got some things in mind that I think are gonna help, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

The whole interview with Rosado is available to read online.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

“American Idol” returns to ABC for the monumental season 20 in early 2022.

