‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite Teases New Jeff Bezos Diss Track

“American Idol” finalist and singer-songwriter Fritz Hager is teasing fans on TikTok with a new Jeff Bezos-inspired diss track.

On Wednesday, October 5, Hager posted a cryptic Instagram story that read “Teasing a new song on TikTok tomorrow, keep your eyes open ;)” over the image of a YouTube search for “Jeff Bezos thanks employees after space”.

The next day, it became clear what this “new song” was when Hager shared a clip of it to his TikTok page. The TikTok opens with Hager pressing play on the YouTube clip he hinted at in his Instagram story – in which Jeff Bezos, wearing a cowboy hat and blue space suit, thanks Amazon employees and customers for funding his Blue Origin, which many have criticized as being “tone-deaf” – before singing the beginning of his new song, “Joyride: A song for Jeff Bezos”.

The video is captioned “Should I drop the full thing? #jeffbezos”

How is Fritz Hager’s Song Responding to Jeff Bezos’s “Joyride”?

Hager’s lyrics reference the economic and environmental impacts of Blue Origin’s space flight, which some call an “unjustified joyride”.

“He’ll take the air from you, it doesn’t matter what you want,” the Texas native sings, “Blast off, tear a hole through the ozone. Don’t care if the winters stay cold.”

Vox reports that the carbon footprint per person of a 10-minute Blue Origin flight “is incredibly high, close to about 100 times higher than if you took a long-haul flight,” according to ​​University College London professor Eloise Marais.

“Take the money and run. He can do this all day all night,” Hager continues singing, “Do whatever he likes. He can take a joyride out in space.”

While Blue Origin flights do not have a set price, with many passengers riding for free, CNBC reports that a seat on the first flight, when put up for public auction, sold for $28 million. Blue Origins competitors don’t cost quite as much, according to the Observer, though they are still unaffordable for most Americans. A 90-minute ride on Virgin Atlantic goes for $450,000, while a 6-hour ride through Space Perspective costs $125,000.

Fritz Hager Has Been Writing Songs His Whole Life

The “American Idol” alum’s TikTok has been well received by fans, with many comments asking to hear the entire song.

“ALL of this!!! The the beat is🔥. You definitely are an American idol 🥰,” one fan wrote.

“This rocks,and so relevant . A real surprize!😁,” added another fan.

It may not come as a surprise to hear that Hager’s first foray into songwriting was at 12 years old, his parents told the Tyler Morning Telegraph, right after his first guitar lesson. Then, after teaching himself piano, Hager tried out musical theatre, and even made it to the finals of a national Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge, for his musical “The Coffee Shop Musical”.

“He is just amazing, he oozes with creativity,” Hager’s theatre teacher Amy Clemens said, “There’s no telling where his talent may take him.”

So far, Hager’s talent has taken him to the top five of “American Idol”, where he was able to perform many of his original songs, including “The Ocean”, written about his grandmother, which judge Katy Perry referred to as “a combination of Bright Eyes and James Taylor.”

Aside from “Joyride”, Hager is now working on recording and releasing music, including his new track, “Caroline”, available to pre-save ahead of a yet-to-be-announced release date.