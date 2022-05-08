Fan-Favorite ‘American Idol’ Alum Announces Pregnancy

Gabby Barrett, country music superstar and fan-favorite “American Idol” alum, is pregnant for the second time with her husband, Cade Foehner.

Barrett announced the news on Instagram on May 8, 2022, which happened to be on Mother’s Day.

“My son,” she wrote, alongside a video of a sonogram. “Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!”

Barrett’s Husband Also Made the Announcement

Barrett’s husband, Foehner, also made the announcement while wishing his wife Happy Mothers’ Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_,” he wrote. “She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28. ‘Praise God from whom all blessings flow!'”

The couple share one daughter, 1-year-old Baylah May, who was born in January 2021.

The Couple Want Multiple Children

Now that it has been over a year since their first child was welcomed, the couple seems excited about welcoming their second. In 2021, the couple told ET that they weren’t looking to expand their family anymore right away, though they would welcome more children.

“Definitely not soon — unless the Lord just decides he wants to give that, then I’m totally okay with that — but we’ll probably wait a little bit and just kind of enjoy [Baylah] and enjoy getting back on the road and stuff,” Barrett shared. “But we’ll definitely be adding [to our family] for sure.”

At the time, she also praised her daughter.

“She’s so sweet. She’s such a good baby,” she said at the time. “[We’re] extremely blessed. Thank you, Lord. She is extremely content, very easygoing, very good to travel with, all of those things. She’s a sweetie. She just started eating foods. She likes sweet potato and green beans.”

The couple took their daughter along on tour in late 2021 and early 2022.

Barrett Released a Music Video for ‘Pick Me Up’

Play

Gabby Barrett – Pick Me Up (Official Music Video) Gabby Barrett – Pick Me Up (Official Music Video) Director: Alexa Campbell Producer: Ryan Byrd Production Company: Alexa Campbell Productions Subscribe to Gabby's channel for the latest official music videos, audio, albums, behind the scenes, live performances and more: wmna.sh/gb_yt_subscribe 📱 Text me – 615.205.3448 Official YouTube Channel of Gabby Barrett Facebook: facebook.com/gabbybarrett5/ Twitter: twitter.com/GabbyBarrett_… 2022-05-05T15:00:11Z

Last week, Barrett released a music video for her song “Pick Me Up,” and it included a love story that went all the way back to 1962. The video starred Barrett and her husband.

The couple lives out their lives together in the video through thick and thin, including bills marked “past due” while the couple dances around in the living room.

Fans loved the music video.

“She has been a breath of fresh air for country!” one person wrote in the YouTube comments. “Didn’t take long to become a fan!”

Another wrote, “Such a great song and such a beautiful voice. Love that you both get to be a part of the video. Keep it up gabby.”

“I can’t stop watching this! I absolutely love it!! Way to go Gabby! This is awesome!” another comment reads.

Barrett was one of many “American Idol” alums that returned for season 20 of the show. While many performed during the “Great Idol Reunion,” which aired on May 2, 2022, Barrett chose to mentor the contestants during a pivotal part of the show, giving them advice on their stage presence and song choices.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Are ‘Sick’ of One Aspect of the Show