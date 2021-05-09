How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ Top 5 Contestants 2021

During this week’s episode of ABC’s “American Idol” season 19, contestants will perform Coldplay and Mother’s day songs in hopes of earning enough votes from viewers in order to move on to the top five of the competition.

The fate of the contestants has been taken out of the hands of “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and has been placed into the hands of voters, who will vote their favorite contestants through to the next round of the competition each week.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite “American Idol” contestants:

There Are Three Ways to Vote for ‘American Idol’ Contestants

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol app.

The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” The number will work with any cellular carrier.

Here are the numbers to text for each of the contestants:

Caleb Kennedy – Text 1 to 21523

Willie Spence – Text 2 to 21523

Casey Bishop – Text 4 to 21523

Chayce Beckham – Text 5 to 21523

Arthur Gunn – Text 7 to 21523

Hunter Metts – Text 9 to 21523

Grace Kinstler – Text 10 to 21523

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the end of today’s episode.

What is the ‘American Idol’ 2021 Schedule?

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the season looks like, according to the two sites:

Sunday, May 9

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23

At the time of writing, the season finale of American Idol is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, though it’s possible that will change at some point.

Fans of “American Idol” have been saying that they may boycott the season after the “comeback” twist saw the return of the runner-up contestant from season 18, Arthur Gunn.

The twist even caused season 18 winner, Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz to speak out about unfair rules and call for fans to vote for Willie Spence over Arthur Gunn.

Luke Bryan also spoke out about the twist.

During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Bryan spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the comeback twist.

DeGeneres told Bryan that fans were upset that the show brought season 18 contestants back to compete, and she asked why they decided to do it.

“What I’m learning about my position is, a lot of people get upset either way,” Bryan said.

He added, “These kids last year, they never got the chance to be on the big stage with all the lights and the cameras, and the, you know, the wardrobe and all that. So we brought back last year’s contestants, and, like, after they did the comeback show, I’m reading the chatter, I’m like, ‘Oh, people are not liking this!’”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

