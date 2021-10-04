‘American Idol’ Alum Hunter Metts Announces Concert, Teases New Song

Hunter Metts was one of the fan-favorite contestants on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol.” The star that captured the hearts of viewers after messing up lyrics during one of his performances is now celebrating a career milestone.

Metts is set to headline his first-ever Nashville concert.

“SO excited to announce my first show EVER in NASHVILLE !!!! Can’t wait to share the stage with the wonderful @walkerburroughs and @shannonlaurencallihan,” Metts wrote in the Instagram post announcing the concert. “as always tickets are on sale now and the link is in my bio.”

The show is set for October 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee.

Metts Teased a New Song

Before announcing his Nashville concert, Metts took some time to post a clip of him singing a new song.

“A song I’ve been writing(:,” Metts captioned the video, which featured him showing off his vocal range while strumming on his acoustic guitar.

It’s not clear when or if Metts’ new song will be available to stream.

Metts was recently also spotted on the Instagram story of “American Idol” season 19 champion Chayce Beckham. The men are friends, and it’s possible they were working on some music together while enjoying some downtime between tour dates in Nashville.

Metts is Set to Tour With Another ‘Idol’ Alum

Metts will be heading out alongside season 18 contestant Francisco Martin, he announced on Instagram.

“Oh what boring news today,” Metts wrote in his announcement. “IM GOING ON TOUR W @franciscomartinmusic!!! Swipe to see our first photo together.”

Francisco Martin has appeared on multiple seasons of “American Idol,” and he has since signed a record deal with 19 Recordings, the production company that works with “American Idol,” according to The Mercury News.

“I said I had a big announcement and here it is…” Martin started. “My good friend @hunterjmetts will be joining me on my first ever tour this fall. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the years (swipe right for some of our favorite moments traveling together including this amazing experience where we worked as professional chefs together and got yelled at by Gordon Ramsay) and now I’m so pumped to be sharing the stage with this outstanding musician.”

He added, “Literally one of my favorite people to work with. You heard it here first folks. Get your tickets NOW! Link is in my bio. It’s gonna be a fkin blast!”

The photos included obviously green-screened photos of Martin and Metts all over the world.

Martin and Metts’s tour will take place over nine shows.

Here’s when you can see the two artists live:

October 20 – Holy Diver – Sacramento, California

October 21 – Brick + Mortar – San Francisco, California

October 24 – The Mint – Los Angeles, California

October 25 – Schubas – Chicago, Illinois

October 27 – A & R Bar – Columbus, Ohio

November 7 – Songbyrd – Washington D.C.

November 8 – Knitting Factory – Brooklyn, New York

November 12 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas

November 13 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, Texas

Tickets and information are available online here.

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 with an all-new season.

READ NEXT: LISTEN: ‘Idol’ Alum Country Singer Alex Miller Drops New Song