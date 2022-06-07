Listen to ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Huntergirl’s First Post-Idol Song

“American Idol” runner-up Huntergirl is set to release her first post-“Idol” song.

“Wrote a NEW SONG this week!” she wrote on Instagram. “This one is called ‘Hometown Out of Me.’ I want to thank my hometown and all the surrounding counties for supporting me throughout my music journey so far. You guys have went above and beyond, and I love and appreciate y’all so much.”

She added, “Wrote this with @jammyrabbins and @lauraveltz! Would love to know what you guys think.”

In the video, she thanked her friends and fans for all the support throughout her “American Idol” journey and music career so far.

HunterGirl Shared a Snippet of the Song

In the video, the singer-songwriter shared a snippet of her new song.

“There’s a part of me, I’m never gonna not think Heaven’s at the end of Daddy’s little gravel road,” she sings. “I’m never gonna not be the same old same me everybody back there knows. An apple’s still an apple when it’s nowhere near the tree. You can take me out of my hometown, but you can’t take my hometown out of me.”

She then asked fans to let her know what they think about the song.

Fans Are Obsessed With the Song

In the comment section, fans shared what they thought of the song.

Jacob Moran, a former “American Idol” contestant, wrote, “Obsessed already.”

“Love this!!” Grace Leer, who was also a contestant on the show, wrote.

Many people let her know that they love the song.

“I love this!! Hope you release it!” another comment reads.

Huntergirl Has Also Shared Snippets of Other Songs

In an ask me anything on Instagram on June 2, 2022, Huntergirl shared that she’s looking forward to “working on new music and playing shows soon.”

Huntergirl shared a sneak peek of a new song she’s been working on.

“You don’t talk about your feelings, that don’t mean they don’t hold no weight. Tell me who that you believe in, that lovin’ somebody ain’t safe,” she sings in the upbeat 10 seconds that she shared with her Instagram followers.

She also said that she has written a song about her hometown when somebody asked if she ever would.

“Actually just wrote one yesterday … should I post a sneak peek this week and see what y’all think?” she wrote.

The singer-songwriter also said that she will “maybe” one day collaborate with “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson.

Her goal is to continue making new music.

“I want to put out new music,” she told TV Insider. “I want to go out on tour. I want to sing songs. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through this entire year. I want to hear my song on the radio. I would love to play the Opry one day. Doing all these things I’ve dreamed of my entire life.”

During the interview, Huntergirl shared that “American Idol” was the hardest thing she’s done.

“The competition was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Getting to have Luke there to cheer me on meant everything. I’ve looked up to him since I was a little girl. There were moments when you are down, worried, or scared. We’re learning songs on the fly with a band, then we’re on TV… I was really nervous and scared about getting the songs right. It was just a lot.”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

