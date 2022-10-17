Fan-Favorite ‘American Idol’ Finalist Announces Recording Contract, New Music

“American Idol” fan-favorite contestant Huntergirl has officially started the next phase of her career in the music industry.

On Friday, October 14, it was announced in a press release that HunterGirl officially had a recording contract with 19 Recordings/BMG.

HunterGirl also took the time to share the artwork for her new single on Instagram ahead of its release.

HunterGirl Has a New Song Coming Out This Week

In addition to the recording contract, it was announced that HunterGirl’s new song “Hometown Out of Me,” which she has been teasing on social media for months, would be released on Friday, October 21, 2022. The song is available to be pre-saved and pre-added on Apple Music and Spotify.

HunterGirl wrote the song in June 2022 and has been working on getting it released since.

“Wrote a NEW SONG this week!” she wrote on Instagram. “This one is called ‘Hometown Out of Me.’ I want to thank my hometown and all the surrounding counties for supporting me throughout my music journey so far. You guys have went above and beyond, and I love and appreciate y’all so much.”

She added, “Wrote this with @jammyrabbins and @lauraveltz! Would love to know what you guys think.”

In the video, she thanked her friends and fans for all the support throughout her “American Idol” journey and music career so far.

At that time, she shared the first look at the song. She has since shared many different snippets of it as it has transformed into the final draft that will be released this week.

HunterGirl & Noah Thompson Are Headed On Tour Together

In August 2022, HunterGirl and “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson shared some exciting news with their fans.

The two announced a co-headlining tour, which is set to start on Thursday, October 27 in Columbus, Ohio. The tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, August 26, 2022.

“I can’t believe a year ago, I was working construction, and now I’m announcing a tour with one of my closest friends, HunterGirl,” Thompson said in a press release at the time. “HunterGirl and I met on Idol and became really close. We’ve stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world.”

HunterGirl is excited to go on tour with her best friend.

“This past year has been one of the most incredible years of my life,” she shared. “It is going to be so much fun being on tour with one of my good friends, Noah Thompson. I am excited to be on the road with my band and have the chance to play new music that is coming out soon.”

Now, they’ve added a few new tour dates.

“More exciting news!!!” HunterGirl posted. “Come experience ‘Hometown Out of Me’ live! We’ve added more shows to our tour!! Marion, Angola and Nashville, get your dancing boots on!”

She added that “American Idol” contestants Grace Leer and Laci Kaye Booth would be joining them during some of the shows.