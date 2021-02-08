Jamie Grace on ‘American Idol’: Meet the Gospel Singer

Season 4 of ABC’s reboot of the hit reality competition show American Idol premieres on February 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET. Singers who have auditioned for the show have begun to announce their auditions and get fans excited about seeing them on the air.

Jamie Grace is one of the singers who auditioned for season 4 of the show, and it’s likely that she will go far in the season, as she’s already an award-winning singer-songwriter.

Grace announced her audition on social media in early February, writing, “I auditioned for American Idol! I had a few hits in CCM/Gospel music something like 10 years ago and many of y’all are still here to this day! I’m now an indie artist producing my own music and I went on my favorite show to see what’s next.”

Grace is a Grammy-Nominated Singer

Though she is currently an independent artist, Grace is a GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter. She is also a podcaster and published author of a book called Finding Quiet.

According to News Release Today, Grace was originally writing music in her dorm room before being discovered and was nominated for GRAMMY and Dove nominations for her debut album, One Song at a Time. She released another album a year later.

“The entire concept of Ready To Fly is being ready even when you don’t know your future,” she shared. “I wrote the title track the night before I turned 18. I was crying out, wondering what God’s plan for me was. I started to doubt so many things but as I randomly began singing the lyrics to Ready to Fly, I realized I don’t have to have my whole life figured out to start my journey.”

Grace Was Diagnosed With Tourette Syndrome as a Child

Grace portrays her life through her music, and she has shared a lot about being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, which she was diagnosed with when she was 11 years old. The symptoms reportedly started to appear when she was around 8 years old when she had involuntary movements and sounds.

“It took our lives for a spin,” she told Christian Today. “I learned early on that Tourette’s is not life-threatening, but it is life-altering.”

She opens up more about her diagnosis on her website and her podcast.

“I have anxiety, Tourette, OCD and ADHD. Almost everything I create is through the lens of finding joy, even when it seems impossible to find,” she writes on her website.

Grace is married to her husband, Aaron Collins. They got engaged in January 2018 and married later that year. The couple welcomed their daughter, Isabella Brave Harper Collins on June 7, 2019.

To celebrate Christmas, Grace shared a family photo, writing “Celebrating family, enjoying good food and the best part of it all, sharing the story of Jesus with our little as she starts to understand a little more each year. Merry Christmas friends.”

According to Christian Today, Grace graduated from Point University with a degree in children’s ministry.

Grace also has her own podcast, The Jamie Grace podcast.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2021: Changes to Expect in Season 4