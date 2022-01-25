‘American Idol’ Finalist Welcomes First Child

Janelle Arthur came in fifth place during her run on season 12 of “American Idol” nearly a decade ago. Now, the singer has welcomed her first child alongside her husband of four years.

Arthur announced the news on Instagram on January 21, 2022, writing, “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. Proverbs 3:15-17.”

She added, “Just 3 days before her due date, our baby girl joined us on January 16th at 9:37am. We are in awe of God and in love with our Lovelyn.”

Arthur was a contestant on seasons 10, 11, and 12 of “American Idol.” During season 10, she made it through to Hollywood Week, and on season 11, she made it through one additional round of the competition. The following season, the singer-songwriter made it all the way through to the top five.

Arthur Previously Opened up About Miscarriage

When she announced her pregnancy, Arthur opened up to People about her previous miscarriage, which she went through in early 2021 when she was six weeks pregnant.

“It’s hard to put into words what you go through because you have so many different emotions,” she told the outlet in September 2021. “It was as if my brain wasn’t prepared for the loss and the sadness of it all. I let myself cry and grieve. And then I just had to trust Him. I just had to trust God’s timing.”

She said that she learned she was pregnant again in May 2021, and the baby’s due date was January 19, which is Dolly Parton’s birthday. Parton is a huge influence to Arthur, she told People.

“When I went in for my 20-week ultrasound, they determined that the due date was January 19,” she said at the time. “I mean, you can’t even dream this stuff up!”

Arthur Released a Duet With Parton & Signed a Record Deal

In 2021, Arthur had a huge year for her music career. She announced in October 2021 on Facebook that she signed a record deal.

“I am grateful for this new journey with an incredible team,” she wrote. “I can’t thank my family and my hard working, dedicated manager Stephanie Maynard Gastley enough for their unwavering belief in me. Their encouragement as well as the love/support I have felt from my fans over the years are truly what has kept me going.”

She added, “I have always said I would only sign a deal that was the RIGHT deal. Whatever I do in this industry, I’m either going to do it the right and honest way or no way at all. Black Sheep Label Group has that same mission and high standards.”

She also worked with Dolly Parton herself on a song and music video, which is titled “Hand Me Downs.”

The music video for the song premiered with People in the article containing the pregnancy announcement.

“There were scenes in the video where I didn’t want people to notice I was expecting,” explains Arthur, who wore a dress from Flutter Dress for the big reveal. “And then there were scenes I really had to relax my stomach, because just in the last three days have I really started popping. You just want people to feel something as a songwriter, and this music video brings it that much more to life. And to have Dolly involved on top of everything, I just feel like it’s a career thing that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to top as far as just everything being so special.”

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, with the monumental 20th season of the show. It will air on ABC.

