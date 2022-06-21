‘American Idol’ Champion Seemingly Takes Shot at Show

Season 18 “American Idol” champion Samantha Diaz, who went by the name “Just Sam” while on the show, has seemingly taken a shot at the show amid her upcoming music release.

In an Instagram post, Diaz stands in front of a display for 19 Crimes Wine, which may be in reference to 19 Recordings, the entertainment company behind “American Idol.”

“To all the doors that closed on me: I’m coming back to buy the building. #JustSam,” the artist wrote as the Instagram caption.

Diaz Ended Up ‘Broke’ Because of ‘American Idol’

Diaz previously opened up about ending up “broke” paying off the “American Idol” record label after her time on the show.

She revealed on Instagram that she thought “American Idol” would make her time as an artist easier, but it hadn’t.

“I thought it was gonna be easy,” she said at the time. “Just go to the studio, record, put out music. And that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience.”

She is no longer signed with Hollywood Records, which she was tied to after “American Idol.”

“I’m not even going to tell you guys the amount of money that I had to pay after leaving the label to claim songs that I had already recorded,” she said at the time.

Diaz Revealed a Battle With Depression

I been tired,but also I really been kicking this depression’s ASS! & That’s the thing about me.GOD HAS Me. No Weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus name.

I’m so grateful to be a child of God. Knowing that no matter what,God will work it out,THAT KEEPS ME.#thankyouLord — Samantha Diaz (@CoJustsam) June 17, 2022

Diaz revealed on Twitter that she’s been working through depression.

“Depression is real and one month of awareness isn’t enough if you ask me,” she wrote. “What about the rest of the year?”

She also posted about her personal struggles.

“I been tired, but also I really been kicking this depression’s A**!” she wrote. “& That’s the thing about me. GOD HAS Me. No Weapon formed against me shall prosper in Jesus name. I’m so grateful to be a child of God. Knowing that tno matter what, God will work it out, THAT KEEPS ME. #thankyouLord.”

She then released a song titled “Pain Is Power,” which was written by Diaz as well as Zarah Scully. They released the song through Just Sa Entertainment.

“Turn the page/Take away what you can from the past/If it’s meant to be then let it/If you try you won’t regret it/I know that,” she sings in the song, adding, “Maybe someday, you will not run away.”

After parting ways with Hollywood Records, Just Sam moved back to Harlem and has been working on music there. She has released a number of songs and kept her fans updated via Instagram.

“When I say I am blessed I don’t mean money or material things,” she wrote on Instagram on May 22, 2022. “I mean situations that were sent to destroy me, but didn’t even touch my soul.”

In September 2021, the singer released a song that she dedicated to murdered friends and family.

“The message of Change is that we must turn the other cheek, forgive and rise above these circumstances to finally break these cycles of violence,” she wrote in the post announcing the song’s release. “It’s our responsibility to become better, to say yes to healing and no to violence.”

The words were credited to Just Sam’s co-songwriter on the track, Cat Clark.

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

