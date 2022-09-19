Fans Question Why Katy Perry’s Telling Elizabeth Taylor’s Secrets

Pop icon Katy Perry has long been fascinated by legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor, whom she calls the “first real influencer.” That’s why the “American Idol” judge is so excited to be the voice of a new series that reveals untold secrets about Taylor’s life. But not everyone is convinced she should be spilling the tea on Taylor.

Perry To Narrate ‘Elizabeth the First’

Beginning October 3, 2022, Perry will narrate a 10-part podcast series called “Elizabeth the First,” featuring never-before-heard stories from the people who were closest to the legendary actress. The series will also feature archival audio of Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 79.

In a new three-minute trailer for the series, Perry reminds the audience that long before there was social media or so-called “influencers,” Taylor was able to captivate audiences and draw thousands to a mall just to hear about her latest perfume.

“Elizabeth Taylor has fascinated, inspired, and influenced me as an artist, woman, and an advocate,” Perry said.

The podcast series is being produced in conjunction with House of Taylor, managed by three Trustees of Taylor’s estate, whom she selected before her death to continue her legacy, including The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Topics will include Taylor’s influence in fighting for equity in the male-dominated movie studio system when she was a young actress, including her successful negotiation for Hollywood’s first million-dollar salary, which she earned for 1963’s “Cleopatra.” That paycheck made her the highest-paid actress in the world at the time. The podcast will also explore Taylor’s love of opulent jewelry, and how her business savvy led to a record-breaking Christie’s auction of her jewels.

Some Fans Are Upset About Perry Serving as Narrator

In March, Perry told Variety why she wanted to be part of the podcast about Taylor.

“I’ve always felt a kinship towards her,” she said. “I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting ‘Cleopatra’ deal! I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

Fans, however, are divided over Perry’s involvement in the project. Her devoted fans, whom she affectionately calls her KatyCats, flooded House of Taylor’s September 14 Instagram post about the podcast with celebratory comments.

One person wrote, “Katy Perry’s an odd choice, but cool to see more Elizabeth Taylor content coming out soon!”

“I was on board till I saw Katy Perry,” another commented.

One woman wrote, “Damn they couldn’t get Anne Hathaway or an a list star, and actor, it’s an insult. She lip sings.”

When someone wrote, “No! Not Katy Perry!” several others responded that they had the same reaction.

But there were also people who are fans of both icons, with several crowning them “the Queens” in the comment section.

One wrote, “i’m so excited to listen to katy talk about liz !!! my favs !”

And someone else added, “Ahhhh very very excited. Two of my favorite icons in a podcast. Looking forward for it.”

The “Elizabeth the First” podcast will be available everywhere podcasts can be downloaded, beginning October 3.