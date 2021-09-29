Katy Perry’s Aunt Was a Topless Showgirl

Katy Perry has performed on stages all across the globe, but at the end of 2021, she’ll be doing her first Las Vegas residency.

“Katy Perry: Play” will run from December 29, 2021 to March 19, 2022 at Resorts World Las Vegas. In an interview with LuisaViaRoma magazine, Perry revealed her familial connections to Vegas nightlife. “My aunt was a topless showgirl and my grandmother was a seamstress for the show…so Vegas is very much in my blood,” she told the outlet.

Perry told Variety that her grandmother used to sew pockets into the dancer’s “G-strings to hold their wedding rings.” As it turns out, Perry’s grandmother and aunt worked at The Stardust Hotel, which was torn down. Resorts World Las Vegas, where Perry will do her residency, now stands on that very spot.

Perry’s aunt may have danced topless, but the “California Girls” singer has a different vision in mind for her show. “I’m aiming for my audience to be the family – eight to 80 years old,” she told LuisvaViaRoma magazine. “I do everything with a wink. Even if it’s a sexual connotation, it’s subtle.”

Perry Says Her Residency Is ‘Probably the Weirdest’ Show She’s Done

In an interview with Variety, Perry said the residency is going to be “big,” “colorful,” and “probably the weirdest (show) I’ve ever done.” She’s going to be playing her hits, as she knows “people are there to be entertained.”

“I feel like we have the most unique show that a musician has ever brought to Vegas,” Perry added. She told LuisaViaRoma magazine that the merchandise for the residency will include NFTs.

“NFT’s are new and niche. A lot of people don’t know what they are, and my fans love the tangible, so I will pair costumes and props to offer a package,” she told the outlet.

Perry Is Bringing Her Baby Daughter to Vegas

One of the perks of doing a residency rather than a world tour is that Perry can spend more time with her 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Bloom.

From what Perry told LuisaViaRoma about Baby Daisy, it sounds like she’ll do great with the craziness of residency life. “She is adaptable and happy; her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won’t be that mom,” the new mom told the outlet.

Relating to her young daughter comes naturally to Perry. She told Variety that she already sees life “through the eyes of a child.”

“It’s amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s. And they still want to hang and find you the most fun adult in the room. That is just the biggest gift in the world,” Perry told the outlet.

Perry Calls Her Family a ‘Continued Opportunity to Practice Patience’

In the interview with Variety, Perry spoke candidly about how her political viewpoints differ from those of her parents. The “Teenage Dream” singer was raised by two Pentecostal pastors.

“My family is a continual opportunity to practice patience, to learn, and to listen. We have extremely different points of views when it comes to politics, but change starts within. It’s really about who you can touch in your immediate circle, and that has a ripple effect,” Perry told the outlet.

