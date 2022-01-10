Katy Perry Emerges From a Giant Toilet in Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry has never been afraid to take big swings when it comes to costumes and set pieces.

She performed with dancing sharks at the Pepsi Superbowl Halftime Show and shot whipped cream out of her bra in the “California Gurls” music video. In her Las Vegas Residency called “Katy Perry: Play,” which runs through March 2022, Perry kicks things up a notch by sharing the stage with a singing piece of excrement.

In a TikTok filmed at the show, Perry can be seen singing “California Gurls” in front of a giant bathtub. Then, someone inside a turd costume delivers a vocal run, prompting Perry to say, “oh s***!” A YouTube video of the performance shows Perry making her entrance from inside the giant toilet. She makes her way down to the stage by climbing down a tower of giant toilet paper.

Perry also shared a video on her Instagram page of her twerking on the toilet paper tower while the piece of feces continues singing. The anthropomorphism doesn’t stop with “Mr. Poo”. According to Billboard, Perry’s residency show also includes dancing gym socks and mushrooms and talking pillows.

“Thank you for believing in my weirdness,” Perry told an audience in the trailer for the 2012 documentary about her life and career, “Part of Me.”

Perry Plays a Doll in the Residency

In an interview with Good Morning America, Perry explained why there are giant toilets and bathtubs in her Las Vegas residency. “A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life but I play a doll in this show,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. “So everything is like three times the size of me. It’s ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’ meets ‘Peewee’s Playhouse.'”

Perry gave Good Morning America a behind-the-scenes look at some of the giant setpieces including a massive plunger and a giant slug that Perry rides during the show. She also explained that giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Bloom, in 2020 really changed her perspective on what she wants next in her life.

She told the outlet that having a daughter “changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy. Everything I was looking for I really found when I met her.” Doing a residency rather than a tour will allow Perry to spend more time with baby Daisy.

“I just want to be able to do both, do it all, cause for twelve years I’ve definitely put my all of my energy into this and now I’m just looking for that balance,” Perry said.

According to Electronic Vegas, Perry will be paid $168 million for the four-month-long residency.

Perry Will Be Back for Season 20 of ‘American Idol’

Perry will soon be back on American television screens as a judge on the 20th season of “American Idol.” The new season premieres on February 27, 2022.

In the first teaser for season 20, the judges and host Ryan Seacrest take a moment to imagine where they’d be if they had never been discovered. Perry works selling fireworks, stacking the merchandise into a tower as she sings her song “Firework” under her breath.

Watch the full teaser below:





Play



What If Ryan Seacrest And The Idol Judges Were Never Discovered? – American Idol 2022 on ABC Once again, it's time for our judges to discover the undiscovered! Idol is back on Feb. 27 at 8|7c on ABC! But what if Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan were never discovered? Where would they be?! See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American… 2021-12-31T18:00:07Z

