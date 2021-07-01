Heartthrob ‘American Idol’ Winner Scores Gig on ‘The Bachelorette’

Laine Hardy, the heartthrob “American Idol” season 17 winner, is set to step onto the stage in another ABC show.

Hardy is set to appear on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” on Monday, July 5, 2021, he announced on Instagram.

“I’ll be on @bacheloretteabc next Monday, July 5 to play #MemorizeYou!” Hardy wrote in the announcement, which featured a pair of boots and a rose. “Y’all make plans to tune into #TheBachelorette at 8/7c on ABC. Think they’ll let me wear my boots?? @bachelornation.”

Hardy will not be looking for love on the show, then. He has a girlfriend who he sometimes features on his social media channels.

Hardy Has Been Working on New Songs

Hardy’s first single was titled “Flame,” and it released in May 2019.

Hardy hasn’t been laying low in the music industry since his “American Idol” win. Instead, the singer-songwriter has released new music and hosted new shows. Hardy has nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, where he often teases and releases new music.

Hardy released his first extended play in May 2018 before he was on “American Idol.” The EP was titled In the Bayou, and it was self-released.

Hardy performed on the Sunday, May 16, 2021 of “American Idol” with his single.

The musician released a new song, titled, “Ground I Grew Up On,” in May 2020 accompanied by both an original and an acoustic YouTube video.

Other songs that Hardy has released include “Blue Christmas,” “Flame,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Let There Be Country,” and “Tiny Town.” None of the songs are album singles, and they’ve all been released separately.

Hardy has 128,000 subscribers on his personal channel YouTube at the time of writing, and his VEVO channel, which is all for his music, has 34,000 subscribers at the time of writing. His most recent video on that channel, “Please Come Home For Christmas,” has over 171,000 views at the time of writing.

Hardy Is Headed Out on Tour

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy hosted virtual concerts. Now, he’ll be heading out on tour with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

He’ll be appearing all over the nation throughout the summer and fall of 2021. All the dates can be seen here.

Hardy also appeared on “American Idol” in 2020 as a guest, and he recently made a trip overseas, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

During the trip, Hardy performed for US service members at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. He performed “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town.” He also performed a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“My band and I greatly appreciate the sacrifice that each of the service members make for our country,” Hardy told the outlet. “We are thankful for everything we were able to honorably experience while here. This will be a moment in my life I will never forget.”

Hardy also took the time to thank “American Idol” for helping his career along.

“I learned so much about what it takes to perform a good show during my time on @americanidol and I have all of the judges to thank for that,” he wrote on Instagram. “@lukebryan, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and @katyperry y’all are the best #TBT #AmericanIdol.”

