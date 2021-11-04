‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Alaina Shares Heartfelt Post After Career Milestone

Lauren Alaina, country music star and “American Idol” alum, performed the national anthem at game 5 of the World Series in 2021. The star hadn’t performed the song in over a decade prior to her performance, and she had a lot of words for fans after Sunday night’s game.

Alaina posted a video of herself performing the song with a heartfelt caption accompanying the post.

“How in the WORLD did this SERIEsly happen?!” Alaina wrote. “There are no words to really convey what this performance meant to me. This performance was for 17 year old Lauren. That sweet, young girl that sang the national anthem and messed it up on national television. The one that was bullied on the internet and called unAmerican.”

She Says She Had to Overcome Fear to Perform

Because of that traumatic experience she had when she was younger, Alaina said she had to overcome a lot of fear and trauma to perform the national anthem in front of such a large crowd this time around. The star said in the post that she’s been asked dozens of times.

“The fear had been too much for me to overcome,” she added. “UNTIL my team, @braves made the World Series. I said I would sing if they made it. I will eternally be grateful to that group of men for giving me a gift they didn’t even mean to give me. It took almost ten years to conquer my fear, and I could not be more proud of it.”

She also shared that the best part of the whole experience was being able to take her dad to the world series.

“I’m so thankful for you. GO BRAVES,” she wrote.

Alaina Dressed As Dolly Parton For Halloween

In another post for her fans, Alaina dressed up as Dolly Parton for Halloween, recreating an iconic image of the star.

“When I Dolly Parton I don’t play, boy,” she wrote. “I NINE to THRIVE. Swipe to see the original pic.”

Alaina makes an effort to connect with her fans. According to People, In March 2015, Alaina met up with a TikTok star who said that they would love to have dinner with her. The TikTok account, “tacobellqween,” stars Ryan and is run by his sister, Brittany, and it boasts over 3 million followers.

In December, Ryan, who has autism, was in a post where he said he would love to have dinner with “country music star Miss Lauren Alaina.” After that, Alaina decided to make that dream a reality for the young influencer.

About the initial video, Alaina shared, “He talked more about my character than even the music, which really stood out to me, and meant so much to me. I cried watching it. And then I cried watching his reaction and then I cried meeting him. It was just a lot of happy crying.”

She added, “I just really appreciated his reasoning behind loving me. It was so pure.”

“It was as rewarding to me as it was to him,” Alaina told People in March.

“American Idol” will return in early 2022 for an all-new season 20.

