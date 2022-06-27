‘American Idol’ Finalist Leah Marlene Announces Huge Career Move

“American Idol” season 20 finalist Leah Marlene has announced a career move that has some of her fans excited.

The singer-songwriter is set to move to Los Angeles in the next few weeks.

“After a wonderful few weeks in Nashville, I’m back HOME with my beloved doggos for a few days!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I wrote some tunes, met some peeps and started to get some pieces organized of this crazy post-Idol puzzle. I’m going to Europe next week (whaaa!?!) and moving to LA the week after that.”

She added, “Also working on some show dates! Oh and I turn 21 tomorrow. What a wild time to be alive. It has been an incredibly bizarre, exciting, frustrating, roller coaster of a month filled with all the growing pains.”

She said that she knows she is currently laying foundation for the rest of her life and thanked her fans for their support.

Marlene Celebrated Her 21st Birthday

Marlene celebrated her 21st birthday on June 26, 2022. She posted a photo of herself with birthday pancakes alongside the caption, “20 was by far the craziest year of my life… What on earth will 21 bring??!?!”

She also shared a cover of the song “Hospital” by Madison Cunningham in celebration of her birthday.

“Let me make a mistake / it’ll pay for its own cost / cuz regret is like an infant / that won’t let you sleep it off,” she sings in the clip. “Checking into a hospital where the nurse is earth and sky / fighting against my flesh and blood there’s nothing i won’t try.”

Marlene Felt Like the ‘Biggest Winner’ After ‘American Idol’

In an Instagram Live following the season 20 “American Idol” finale in which she placed third, Marlene shared her thoughts about the season and how she was feeling overall.

“It’s been a big day, and it’s kind of the end of an era today and obviously, feeling all the things, have so many thoughts and all that jazz,” she said on the live stream. “I just want to say thank you from the bottom and the top, and all the sides, and my entire heart. This has been the most beautiful, incredible journey in my entire life.”

Marlene went on to talk about the people she was competing against, saying that they are people that she loves “with my whole heart.”

“I was so emotional tonight for a lot of reasons… anyways, I’m just so, so grateful for this entire journey, it’s really really hard to close this chapter,” she shared.

She added, “This is, like, only the beginning for every single one of us, and this is where the real work starts, and I hope you guys will stick with me because I’m ready to work my a** off and make this dream a reality in the real world.”

She then thanked her fans.

Marlene does not yet have a record deal following her time on “American Idol,” but it’s certainly possible that she will in the coming months. At the time of writing, the singer has 117,000 followers on Instagram.

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

