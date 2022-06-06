Fan-Favorite ‘Idol’ Contestant to Headline Luke Bryan Event

Luke Bryan has seemingly taken an “American Idol” season 20 contestant under his wing.

The fan-favorite contestant who blossomed from shy, uncertain singer into a more sure of herself performer right before the judges’ eyes at Hollywood Week will be joining Luke Bryan in concert, at least, as part of his pre-concert party.

It’s unclear if Bryan actually chose people to headline the party, as it is sponsored by Abe One DJ and 97.5 WQBF, according to Country Now.

Dolin Will Be Headlining a Pre-Concert Party

Luke Bryan is going to be kicking off his tour, the “Raised Up Right Tour,” with a pre-party concert, and Kelsie Dolin will be one of the guests, she announced on her Instagram Stories, per Country Now.

“If you haven’t got your tickets to the Luke Bryan concert in Charleston, WV, hurry and get them!!!” she wrote. “You might just see a familiar face!!!”

The singer also shared an advertisement, which features her as a “special appearance” for the pre-concert party alongside Grayson Wills, who is opening for the concert.

The party begins at 4:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022. The tour officially starts on June 9, and it will visit over 30 cities throughout the summer.

When announcing his tour, Bryan said he was excited for the chance to perform for his fans again.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” he wrote on Instagram when announcing the tour in January 2022. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and you know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

The tour features country singers Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny alongside Bryan and runs from June 9, 2022 through October 28, 2022. It concludes in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dolin Had a Sweet Journey On ‘American Idol’

In her audition video, Dolin talked about being raised by her grandparents when her mother could no longer care for her due to struggles with addiction. She told the judges that she kept seeing ads for “American Idol” auditions online and felt like it might be a sign from her deceased grandmother to finally put herself out there.

But after a duet with former Miss America Betty Maxwell and a Showstopper performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” the judges told Dolin she had not made it into the top 24.

Kelsie Dolin was very nervous before her performance on “American Idol” Hollywood Week genre challenge. Lauren Alaina, who was mentoring the country artists on that episode, encouraged her to go on the stage and perform to the best of her ability.

“You can, and you will,” Alaina told Dolin about performing.

She received a standing ovation after her performance.

Many “American Idol” fans were disappointed and felt the judges had based their decision less on Dolin’s vocals and more on her image.

Dolin announced that she is pregnant prior to the episode airing.

“Y’all!! I’ve been keeping a little secret,” she wrote on Instagram on March 24, 2022 alongside a photo of a sonogram. “I’m having a baby and, it’s a….. BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet baby carter!!! August 8th!!”

The post has since been deleted from Instagram.

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

