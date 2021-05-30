When Does the New Season of ‘American Idol’ Begin?

Last week, Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of “American Idol”, and now, fans want to know when the next season will air.

At this point, it’s too early to know when the new season will premiere, however, if it’s anything like the past few seasons, you can expect a new round of singers to grace the stage in February 2022.

Towards the end of May, Deadline announced that showrunner Trish Kinane will be stepping down from her position. In her place, executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick will “take the big chair.”

According to Deadline, the show has officially been renewed for a fifth season at ABC. At this point, however, there is no news on whether or not Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, or Lionel Richie will once again round out the judges’ panel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Early 2022?

In the words of Good Housekeeping, “… based on the premiere date of the last two seasons, we’d say there’s a good chance the competition show will come out sometime in mid-February of 2022.”

Last year, it wasn’t until August that announcements revealed that Perry, Richie, and Bryan would be judging the show. With no other huge changes expected, it’s likely we can expect a similar timeline in regards to the judges’ panel announcements.

Right now, “Idol” is auditioning Season 5 singers.

ABC writes, “AMERICAN IDOL® is looking for the next singing superstar! Sign up for in-person virtual IDOL ACROSS AMERICA audition updates or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways!”

To sign up for an audition, you must reveal your birthdate (you must be 18 or older) and your location before proceeding to the next level. Click here if you are interested in auditioning.

Chayce Beckham Wins “American Idol”

During last weekend’s finale, Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of the show, with 49% of TVLine readers accurately expecting Beckham to take home the title, and 28% predicting that Spence would win, according to TVLine.

In an interview with Hollywood Life following his win, Beckham shared that he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I already have music written,” he said. “They can put me in the studio tonight and we could put out a single. But it’s all up in the air right now depending on what happens with record companies and what they decide they want to do with me. So, as soon as that all gets established, I think we will get directly into a studio and get a single out right away.”

He added, “I want to be part of the game as long as possible… And just try to take this platform and momentum and use it to kick start a better career. This is awesome and a dream come true, but realistically, there is so much more that I would like to achieve.”

Beckham stated he is planning on moving to Nashville where he can focus on music. “In Nashville, you have the best songwriters and best musicians across the country. So, hopefully I will be able to go to Nashville and write and record some number ones. I hope that is what Nashville has in store for me.”