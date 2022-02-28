WATCH: Luke Bryan Calls Nicolina Bozzo ‘A Star’ After ‘She Used to Be Mine’ Audition

When “American Idol” returned for its milestone 20th season, the two-hour premiere featured several very, very talented singers. One of them was Nicolina Bozzo, an 18-year-old from Toronto, Ontario, Canada who absolutely blew the judges away with her rendition of the Sara Bareilles song “She Used to Be Mine.” Watch below.

Nicolina Said Singing Is In Her Blood

Before she walked in, the editing showed judge Katy Perry saying, “Hail Mary, full of grace. Please have a Kelly Clarkson show up” — and in walked Nicolina.

“[Singing] has always been in my blood, something that I did with my family as well,” said Nicolina. “Me and my sisters are super close, they sing as well.”

Then she launched into “She Used to Be Mine” and you could have heard a pin drop in that audition room. The judges were visibly stunned and when she finished, they gave Nicolina a standing ovation and Katy shouted, “FINALLY!”





That led to a short riff on the 1992 CeCe Peniston song “Finally” as the judges clapped and sang and celebrated that they had finally seen an audition that blew them away.

Luke Bryan Called Nicolina ‘A Star’ & Lionel Richie Called Her ‘Ridiculous’





When it was time for the judges to critique her performance, they had nothing but heaps of praise for Nicolina.

“Oh my gosh, that was so good. I felt your whole life story in that song … it was beautiful. Everybody has their pain and their sorrow and their sadness, but it’s about connecting to the heart,” said Katy.

“Girl, that was just ridiculous,” added judge Lionel Richie. “The journey of your voice is what’s so infectious. I’m a fan of yours … you are what we have been looking for. It’s a yes from me.”

“You’re amazing. You navigate everything wonderfully. You even did a down-run thing that was so unique,” said judge Luke Bryan. “You go into a place in your mind right before you sing and that’s what big-time singers do. I’m a yes.”

Nicolina obviously got a golden ticket to Hollywood and as she exited the audition room, Luke said to the other judges, “That was a star.”

After getting a hug from her father, Nicolina got to show her golden ticket to her family that was being Zoom’d in over video call. She tearfully said to them, “You guys have all taught me a lot and I’m so thankful, honestly, thank you so much for being there for me,” to which her grandmother said to remember that she is so loved.

It feels like Nicolina is one to keep your eye on during this season. If you’d like to hear more of Nicolina, check out her YouTube channel and TikTok account. She covers everything from Adele to PINK to The Cranberries to “Rent.” She also has an EP on Spotify and Apple Music that features three original songs titled “I Didn’t Love You Anyway,” “Moving On,” and “Take Me Down.”

“American Idol” season 20 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

