2 Original Cast Members Make Return to ‘American Idol’

Two original cast members of “American Idol” are set to return to the show for the May 2, 2022 reunion show.

According to photos posted on the “American Idol” Instagram Story, both Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson returned to film the “Great Idol Reunion.”

According to the description, “In celebration of the milestone 20th season, “American Idol” greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite on the Idol stage for a night of unforgettable performances.”

Jackson Talked About Idol’s Legacy

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jackson thinks that “American Idol” has an incredible legacy.

“The greatest ever of any kind, to me,” he said. “I mean nothing like it before, nothing like it after, and there’s a bunch to try and copy, and to duplicate and imitate, but yo, you never beat the OG.”

Jackson is now the host of “Name That Tune,” another singing show.

The Former Contestants Will Duet

Each of the returning former contestants will perform a duet with another of the alumni.

Here are the planned duets:

David Cook and Kris Allen

Jordin Sparks and Rubin Studdard

Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler

Laine Hardy and Lacy Kaye Booth

The episode was prerecorded, but it won’t air until Monday. That’s after the “Disney Week” episode, which likely means none of the season 20 contestants will be performing during the episode.

There will, however, be more surprise guests, if the description on the episode is to be believed. That could include any number of former contestants, cast members or winners, though it appears that Simon Cowell did not attend the taping of the episode.

Still, a surprise performance from Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson is not completely out of the question.

Season 20 Featured a New Twist

Season 20 of “American Idol” was dubbed the Platinum season, and with that, the show debuted a new twist called the “Platinum Tickets.”

In an interview with Parade.com, judge Luke Bryan opened up about the Platinum Ticket twist and what he really thinks of it.

“I think the Platinum Ticket has been a fun dynamic to the show,” he shared. “I think it was a great addition to the show. When you look at Jay, some of Jay’s song choices and his performances did fall off. But tonight, in my opinion, he had the best performance of the night.”

He was referring to the Monday, April 25 episode when Jay performed “Lilac Wine” and got great feedback.

Bryan said that he thought it may have been better if there were more Platinum Tickets available.

“I think maybe five would have been better,” he said. “But like I said, I thought it was a creative spin on the show. I think the reason why the show has made it 20 years is we’ve always been able to evolve with the times.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

