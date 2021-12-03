‘American Idol’ Alums Appearing in New Drag Singing Competition Series

The cast for Paramount Plus’s new drag singing competition series “Queen of the Universe” includes alums from “X-Factor,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “American Idol.”

The talented queens come from countries around the world including Canada, India, Mexico, Brazil, and Denmark. During each episode, contestants perform for and receive feedback from the judges: Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel, Leona Lewis, and Michelle Visage.

“Queen of the Universe” premiered on December 2, 2021, on Paramount Plus. Let’s meet the queens vying for the $250,000 grand prize.

Two ‘American Idol’ Alums Are Among the Contestants

In 2018, Ada Vox became the first drag queen to make it to the top 10 on “American Idol.” Although Vox didn’t receive enough votes to proceed from the top 14 to the top 10, judge Katy Perry declared that Vox decided to advance anyway. Vox was sent home the following week, but she left her mark on the show.

Now, Vox is competing on “Queen of the Universe.” The “American Idol” alum competed on episode two of the series. The theme for the first round of performances was “This Is Me.” The queens had to sing and dress in a way that shows who they are as performers. Vox chose to perform “At Last.”

According to her cast bio, “Queen of the Universe” contestant Chy’enne Valentino is also a former “American Idol” contestant. Chy’enne sang “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus in episode one.

Meet the Other Contestants

The queens who performed in episode one on “Queen of the Universe” were Gingzilla from Australia, Leona Winter from France, Grag Queen from Brazil, Chy’enne Valentino from Chicago, Betty Bitschlap from Denmark, Woowu from China, and Novaczar from New York.

The 7-foot-tall drag queen Gingzilla has appeared on “The X-Factor” and “America’s Got Talent.” Leona Winter appeared on the French version of “The Voice” and won “The Switch,” Chile’s version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In episode 2, the remainder of the contestants performed — Matante Alex from Canada, Rani Ko-HE-Nur from India, Regina Voce from Mexico, Ada Vox from Texas, Aria B. Cassadine from Atlanta, JujuBee from Boston, and La Voix from England.

La Voix previously competed on “Britain’s Got Talent” and JujuBee is a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum.

How Do Eliminations Work on ‘Queen of the Universe?’

SPOILER ALERT: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of “Queen of the Universe.” Do not keep reading if you do not wish to read spoilers.

On “Queen of the Universe,” the power to eliminate contestants lies solely with the judges. In episode one, host Graham Norton explained that the queens will be judged based on WAP — What you’re wearing, All-star attitude, and Performance.

After episode two, six queens were eliminated — Betty Bitschlap, Chy’enne Valentino, Jujubee, La Voix, Novaczar, and WooWU. With eight contestants remaining, it seems that one queen will be eliminated each week moving forward. New episodes are released on Thursdays.

At the end of episode two, the judges were talking amongst themselves saying that they think they made a mistake with their elimination decisions. Is it possible that en eliminated queen will be back next week? It seems like anything could happen on “Queen of the Universe.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Judges Jump Onstage to Perform at Luke Bryan’s Bar