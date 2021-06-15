Who Is ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s New Girlfriend?

Longtime host on ABC’s “American Idol,” Ryan Seacrest has a new and much younger girlfriend.

In an article published on June 11, 2021, US Weekly revealed that Seacrest, 46, is dating model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. She’s 23, which makes her more than two decades younger than her millionaire media mogul boyfriend, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has an estimated net worth of $450 million.

Romance rumors between the two began when DailyMail.com published images of Seacrest arriving in the Hamptons over Memorial Weekend in late May of 2021 with a “mystery brunette,” who was later identified as Petcosky, in a later article published by DailyMail.com.

A source told US Weekly that Seacrest and Petcosky are “very happy together and doing great,” but are “keeping their relationship very private.”

So, who is Seacrest’s new girlfriend?

Petcosky Is A Social Media Influencer

It’s unclear how Seacrest and Petcosky met, but the model may have captured the TV personality’s attention on social media.

Petcosky has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 50,000 on Instagram as of the time of this writing. On the former, she regularly posts videos of herself posing in her barely-there bikini or clips of her working out. While Petcosky’s TikTok is public, her Instagram account was set to private at the time this article was published.

Besides being a social media influencer, we know that she’s from Texas and used to be a cocktail waitress (per US Weekly).

While it’s unclear when Seacrest and Petcosky started dating, Seacrest, who is also a co-host on “LIVE with Kelly & Ryan,” had been single for a year before news broke of his romance with Petcosky in 2021, according to US Weekly.

He previously dated model and chef Shayna Taylor, 29, on and off for eight years. They officially broke up a third time in June of 2020, as DailyMail.com reported.

Things Appear Serious Between Seacrest And Petcosky

Seacrest and Petcosky may be keeping their relationship under wraps, but it seems pretty serious.

A source told US Weekly that Seacrest has met Petcosky’s family, and added, “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

As of the time of this writing, however, the two have yet to address reports of their romantic status.

Seacrest seems to be keeping things private this time around after a handful of high-profile relationships.

For nearly three years, he dated actress and reality TV star Julianne Hough, of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” before the duo called it quits in 2013, People reported.

That same year, he began dating Taylor, who he’d date on and off for eight years. During a break from Taylor in 2015, he was linked to model Renée Hall and former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz (per People).

His on-again, off-again relationship with Taylor came to an end again in 2020, but it didn’t end badly. In an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com in early 2020, a spokesperson told the outlet that the two split up “some time ago,” adding that they “remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: The Most Successful ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Did Not Win