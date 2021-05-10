‘American Idol’ 2021 Winners & Spoilers: Top 5 Live Results

On the May 9, 2021 episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” the top seven contestants performed Coldplay songs and Mother’s Day songs in hopes of earning enough votes to make it through to the top five, which were announced at the end of the episode.

The show started with long-time host Ryan Seacrest introducing “American Idol” and the three judges, wishing Katy Perry a Happy Mother’s Day. Chris Martin, of Coldplay, mentored the contestants for the week.

Seacrest also announced that the season finale was just two weeks away, on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The first performance of the night came from Casey Bishop, who chose to perform “Paradise” for her Coldplay song. During the mentor pre-taped portion, Casey said that she was feeling anxious before her performances and hoped to work on her stage presence, and that was obvious in the first part of her performance, though she later got more into the song.

The judges told Casey that when she finally let loose, they loved the performance, and Katy Perry told her she needed “more tornado,” while Luke Bryan said he had never heard Casey hit a bad note.

Chayce Beckham was up next, who chose to sing “Magic.” Chris Martin said in the pre-taped portion that he loved Chayce’s voice so much that he forgot to mentor him. His only piece of advice was to “let one strand of hair” hang down, but decided against it when he actually saw it in action. The judges told him that he did a great job and complimented his artistry.

Willie Spence was the next to perform, and he chose to sing “Yellow.” Chris Martin couldn’t get enough of his voice during their pre-taped portion, and the performance seemed to stack up to the hype, with Willie delivering on every note.

Up next was Caleb Kennedy, who chose to sing “Violet Hill” by Coldplay. He said he never listened to Coldplay, so he hadn’t ever heard the song before. The judges told him he did a good job, but they did offer a little criticism.

Arthur Gunn was the next performer, and he chose to sing “My Place.” The judges liked the performance, and they told him they appreciated his arrangements and the fact that he “walks to the beat of” his own drum. Katy subtly seemed to tell him that he shouldn’t change songs up so much, however.

Grace Kinstler sang “Fix You” for her Coldplay song. The judges told her that she should not worry so much about messing up while singing but should instead embrace vulnerability.

The last Coldplay performance came from Hunter Metts, and he chose to sing “Everglow.” His voice cracked at the top of the song, but the judges told him he did a great job and encouraged him.

Casey Bishop was the first to sing for the Mother’s Day portion of the show, and she sang “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette, and the performance was much better than her first of the night.

Next up was Chayce Beckham with an original song dedicated to his mom, and the judges loved every minute of it. Willie Spence was back on the stage next with “You Are So Beautiful” dedicated to his mother.

Caleb Kennedy followed with his own original song called “Mama Said.” He even took off his hat for the performance, which is something new.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

