‘American Idol’ Brings on Music Superstar for Top 7 Episode

“American Idol” is set to host a music superstar during the top 7 episode, which airs on May 9, 2022.

Will.i.am will join judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the Mother’s Day-themed episode.

According to the episode description, “In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.”

Will.i.am Will Mentor Contestants

Will.i.am is the next in the line of guest mentors that have appeared on “American Idol” so far this season. He was preceded by Derek Hough, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, and more former “American Idol” contestants who also appeared on the 20th Anniversary “Great Idol Reunion,” which aired on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The episode featured performances from former winners and contestants including Laine Hardy.

Hardy was arrested last week by the Louisiana State University police department after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Hardy has been accused of leaving a listening device in a woman’s residence, according to WAFB and WBRZ. The show aired with a small disclaimer that the episode was previously recorded whenever Hardy was on the screen.

While the show aired, some fans took to social media to vent their frustrations about the show.

“Did not have Laine Hardy performing tonight on my Bingo Card,” one person tweeted. “You should’ve cut performance, @AmericanIdol. Let [Laci Kaye Booth] come sing at a future show. #AmericanIdol.”

Another person tweeted, “@AmericanIdol is really utilizing that ‘previously recorded’ banner on Laine Hardy performance. I was disgusted when I head he was still going to be on this ep after his arrest for bugging his ex’s room. At least they didn’t have him on live after that. #AmericanIdol.”

“I know it was prerecorded but I’m surprised that #AmericanIdol didn’t edit out Laine considering the arrest news that just came out,” one tweet reads.

After the arrest warrant was issued, Hardy took to Twitter and Instagram to issue a statement.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” the statement started. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.”

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

Season 20 of “American Idol” will come to a close soon, with only seven contestants currently remaining on the show: Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, and Jay Copeland.

Here's what the remainder of the current known "American Idol" schedule looks like: Monday, May 2 – "The Great Idol Reunion" featuring fan-favorite alums

Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

