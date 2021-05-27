‘American Idol’: What’s Next for Season 19 Runner-Up Willie Spence?

Willie Spence came close to winning season 19 of “American Idol,” ultimately losing to Chayce Beckham, but his journey is far from over.

The 21-year-old soulful artist, who was declared runner-up on the “American Idol” season finale (which aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021), plans to make new music soon, he told “Good Morning America” on Monday, May 24.

“I’m going to continue doing music of course. You know, I don’t look at it as the end, this is definitely a new beginning for me and I cannot wait to get started,” he said on the show, although he didn’t specify when fans can expect new music from him.

What other plans does Spence have in store?

What the Future Looks Like for Spence

Although Spence didn’t win “American Idol,” he could still have won a cash prize.

According to an article published by The Blast in 2019, the “American Idol” winner earns a $250,000 cash prize, while the runner-up comes away with around $175,000. The Blast released those numbers after obtaining a copy of season 17’s third-place finisher Madison VanDanberg’s contract.

Following season 19’s finale (on Sunday, May 23, 2021), Newsweek reported that those numbers may or may not still be accurate for this season, which declared Beckham as the winner.

Whatever the case may be, Spence told “Good Morning America” a day following the live finale that he’s looking forward to making music soon. But, for now, it looks like he’s going back home.

According to an Instagram post published on May 26, 2021, Spence is seeing posing for the camera with the caption: “✌🏾LA! Back home I go!” According to his “Idol” ABC bio, Spence is from Douglas, GA.

LYRIC VIDEO! Willie Spence's Single "Never Be Alone" – American Idol 2021Willie Spence's new single is "Never Be Alone"! You can learn the words now with this behind-the-scenes lyric video! See more of American Idol 2021 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized… 2021-05-14T13:00:31Z

Fans Were Shocked About Grace Kinstler’s Third Place Win

Fans quickly took to social media following Grace Kinstler’s elimination during the season finale on “American Idol.”

One fan wrote: “I really can’t believe Grace isn’t in the top two? Like wow #AmericanIdol.”

“So upset about Grace not being #Top2 on #AmericanIdol … come on,” another fan tweeted.

Several fans thought Kinstler would be in the Top 2 with fellow finalist Spence.

“GRACE IS OUT WAAAAAAAA #AmericanIdol man, I wanted her to go head to head against Willie,” one fan wrote.

Another tweeted: “Chayce over Grace? You got to be kidding me #AmericanIdol.”

Although Grace didn’t win “American Idol,” she did win the encore performance on ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airing Friday, May 28, 2021.

“Live” host Kelly Ripa had fans of the show vote for which one of the “American Idol” Top 10 contestants they wanted to see perform live, and they revealed Kinstler as the winner on May 27.

The Search Has Already Begun for the Next ‘American Idol’

Video auditions are open for the next season of “American Idol.”

To submit a video, visit AmericanIdol.com/Auditions! and create an Idol profile if you don’t already have one. Those who audition can also sign up for virtual auditions information as well the ABC show’s official website.

“American Idol” plans to hold virtual auditions again as the show has done since season 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heavy previously reported.

