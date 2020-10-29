Are Kathryn Dennis & Thomas Ravenel Back Together?

After years of back-and-forth dating and drama, Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are no longer dating. Southern Charm fans saw Dennis and Ravenel’s relationship unfold and evolve onscreen. Since breaking up, Dennis and Ravenel have even moved on from one another. While the two are no longer romantically linked, they still share two children together: Kensie (6) and Saint (4).

Ravenel and Dennis began dating during season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014 when Dennis was 21-years-old and Ravenel was 30 years older than her. “I saw Thomas as this stable older guy,” Dennis told People in April 2019. “I was in La-La-Land. I just did what he said and took on his opinions and feelings as my own.”

The two continued to date on-and-off, but things quickly fell apart in their relationship, and the two never got married. Shortly after Dennis found out she was pregnant, she moved in with Ravenel, but it only made matters worse. Ravenel and Dennis temporarily reunited in 2015 and Dennis got pregnant again; the two later welcome a son named Saint.

After years of court battles, Ravenel and Dennis now have joint custody of their children. Dennis tweeted, “Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children. I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love -kd”

Thomas Ravenel Welcomed a New Baby

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Kensie and Saint now have a half-sibling. Thomas Ravenel had a baby boy over the summer, but it wasn’t with Kathryn Dennis. The former Southern Charm star introduced the world to the baby on August 6 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.”

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Heather Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 58-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” But things looked to have changed since then, per a series of tweets from Ravenel. Mascoe is a 38-year-old registered nurse and former politician.

I know the headlines say it’s the worst of times but when I’m with my kids I know “these are the best of times🎵” —Styx pic.twitter.com/EGGKIqGQtw — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) October 10, 2020

While Ravenel and Mascoe may have been just friends for awhile, it appears their friendship has evolved into a romantic relationship. Three months after saying that the two were just friends, the former Bravo star took to Twitter to address his current relationship status. “Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel tweeted in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, October 13, as recorded by Us Weekly.

Even though he deleted the tweet, he still confirmed his marriage plans. Ravenel responded to a Twitter user asking if he was going to ignore the marriage tweet. “Not at all,” Ravenel responded on October 13. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe. I’m a lucky man!”

In terms of the new baby’s relationship with Kensie and Saint, Ravenel told the Daily Mail, “It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’ But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Kathryn Dennis Just Made Her New Relationship Official

Kathryn Dennis has moved onto another man who has a similar name as her ex-boyfriend. Dennis made her new relationship with Chleb Ravenell Instagram official on October 24. She posted a photo of Ravenell hugging her from behind with the caption, “YOU,” with two pink heart emojis.

Before making her relationship official, the 29-year-old mom had been keeping it under wraps. “They’ve been dating a few months now,” a source told People in July. “They have good chemistry together.” The source added, “He’s met the kids and is good with them.”

Dennis might have an issue with Thomas Ravenel’s newest girlfriend, Heather Mascoe, though. In a preview for season 7 of Souther Charm, Dennis is chatting with friend Danni Baird when the topic of her ex’s new baby comes up. “Thomas got a girl pregnant, and she’s having the baby,” Dennis tells Baird in the preview. Season 7 of Southern Charm premiers Thursday, October 29 on Bravo.

