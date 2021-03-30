‘Armed Attack’ at Singer Drake’s Home Leads to Woman’s Arrest: Report

An “armed attack” at singer Drake’s home has led to the arrest of a woman at the scene, according to a report from a Toronto Sun columnist.

The columnist, Joe Warmington, wrote on Twitter on March 29, 2021, that Drake was not injured. He was getting his information from sources; there has been no official confirmation from law enforcement.

“I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property. She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe,” Warmington wrote on Twitter.

The home is in Canada. The mansion has served as the backdrop for Drake videos in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

A ‘Knife Has Been Located,’ Warmington Wrote

In his first report, Warmington wrote that there was a large law enforcement presence in front of Drake’s home.

“BREAKING- Large @TPSOperations presence at home on Bridle Path. Sources say in front of home of superstar Drake. Hopefully all is okay. But sources say it appears to be a busy scene. Paramedic vehicle also spotted there. #Drake perhaps @Drake can clarify what is happening?” he wrote.

I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property. She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 30, 2021

He quickly followed that up with these reports:

“BREAKING- Sources tell me a female has been taken into custody at @Drake mansion property and a knife has been located.”

A Member of Drake’s Entourage Was Struck With a Pipe, Warmington Says

Drake was not wounded, according to Warmington, but a member of his entourage was attacked.

“BREAKING- I am told @Drake has not been wounded in an armed attack on his property on Bridlepath but one member of his entourage may have been struck with a pipe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Drake is from Toronto. In 2020, Architectural Digest wrote a big spread on his mansion there. “Measuring 50,000 square feet, with amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, Drake’s astonishing domicile certainly qualifies as extravagant,” the story described it.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told the publication, which described the house as his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds.

The story continued, “Dubbed The Embassy, the house takes its cues from traditional Beaux Arts architecture, distilled and slightly abstracted to imbue the classic idiom with a more contemporary spirit.”

Fancy Pants Homes also did a write-up on the mansion, saying, “The Kobe jerseys on display, the full suite of awards in the trophy room, Andy Warhol’s Mao painting casually sitting in the background, everything in Drake’s house seems to have a story behind it.”

According to Biography.com, “Born Aubrey Drake Graham on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Canada, Drake grew up with music in his blood. His father, Dennis Graham, was a drummer for the legendary rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis.”

