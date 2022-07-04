Are Banks Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2022 Holiday?

Happy 4th of July! Many businesses shut their doors for federal holidays to allow employees the chance to celebrate. What does that mean for banks and the stock market?

Here’s what you need to know.

Banks Are Traditionally Closed for July 4th

Local bank branches are typically closed for federal holidays including the 4th of July. According to Go Banking Rates, the banks keeping their doors closed today include:

If you don’t see your bank on the list, it’s still a good idea to call your branch and confirm if they’re open before visiting.

Most banks follow the holiday schedule set by the Federal Reserve system. In addition to Independence Day, that schedule includes New Year’s Day, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day (Indigenous People’s Day is often observed in its place), Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

You can still withdraw cash from an ATM on federal holidays. You can also schedule online payments and access your online banking accounts.

However, transactions including direct deposit payments will not be processed until tomorrow, as explained by The Balance. If you make purchases today, your account balance likely won’t update until after the start of business tomorrow, as well.

The Stock Market Will Reopen on Tuesday, July 5

If you were hoping to make a trade today, you’ll have to be patient. The U.S. stock market is closed for the holiday. Regular trading will resume tomorrow, July 5. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market are regularly open on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET.

Bond traders have enjoyed an extra-long weekend. The bond market closed earlier than normal on Friday, July 1. The market shut down at 2 p.m., per Kiplinger.

When the stock market reopens tomorrow, traders are hoping for a stronger start to the second half of the year. The first 6 months of 2022 have marked the worst first half of the year for the stock market in 52 years, according to CNBC. The network reported futures were down on July 1 and with inflation still running high, the market is expected to continue to struggle.