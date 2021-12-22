Bette Midler Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bette Midler’s net worth is $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With decades in the entertainment industry, she is an American actress, singer and songwriter known for her work on stage and screen.

The 76-year-old is an honoree at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors. “The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein in a press release. He added, “An artistic tour de force and America’s Divine Miss M, Bette Midler has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wondrous voice and trademark comedic wit.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Midler Has Starred in Iconic Movies ‘First Wives Club’ ‘Beaches’ & ‘Hocus Pocus’

Midler is an American actress known best for her comedic work. Starring in some iconic roles, she appeared alongside Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton in the 1996 film “First Wives Club” and joined Barbara Hershey in the 1988 film “Beaches.”

She earned two Academy Award nominations for Actress in a Leading Role. First in the 1979 film, “The Rose,” and the 1991 film, “For the Boys.”

Expected in 2022, Midler will once again join forces with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles from 1993’s Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” in a sequel.

With some television series under her belt, Midler most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Politician.”

2. Midler Has Released 14 Albums

According to SongHall.org, “Midler has released 14 albums, headlined 19 live tours and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.”

She has won three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist in 1974, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “The Rose” in 1981 and Best Record for “Wind Beneath My Wings” in 1980.

3. Midler Is a Tony Award Winner

Midler has also made a name for herself on stage, making her Broadway debut in 1964 in “Fidler on the Roof.” According to Playbill, she has also starred in a series of concerts and revues on the Great White Way. She earned a special Tony Award in 1974.

In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her titular role in “Hello, Dolly!”

4. Midler Released a Children’s Book in 2021

Midler is a published author, releasing her latest children’s book in 2021. “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable” draws inspiration from Michiko Kakutani’s 2018 photos of a duck in Central Park.

“How do you get people to appreciate what is right in front of them?” according to the Good Reads description. In The Tale of the Mandarin Duck, it takes a mysterious, beautiful duck and a clear-eyed kid to point out the obvious!”

She also released “The Saga of Baby Divine” in 1983 and “Bette Midler: A View From a Broad” in 1980.

5. Midler Listed Her New York City Penthouse for $50 Million

Architectural Digest reported Midler listed her Upper East Side penthouse for $50 million in 2019. The 7,000-square-foot apartment boasts 14 rooms, a private elevator and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. She told the New York Times, “It’s time for another family to enjoy it.”

Celebrity Net Worth reported the apartment was originally two units they remodeled into one, taking up the top three floors of the building.

The outlet added that Midler owns property in Hawaii, including more than 38 acres on the island of Kauai she bought in 1988 for $1.5 million and another 58,000-square-foot property nearby.

