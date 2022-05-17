‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers & Recap

Last week’s episode of “Better Call Saul” saw the return of Lalo Salamanca for the first time since the season premiere. In Germany, the devious Lalo has tracked down Margarethe Ziegler, wife of the late Werner Ziegler, and snuck into her home to retrieve a mysterious wooden slide rule, apparently the “evidence” he has been searching for to prove Gus’s involvement in his botched assassination attempt. What he will be doing with that slide rule, and perhaps Margarethe, is yet to be seen.

Back in Albuquerque, Gus and Mike are still (unsuccessfully) scoping out Lalo, and Gus has hidden a handgun in the caterpillar tracks of an excavator in his as yet uncompleted underground meth lab. Whatever mysterious plan he has in store for this gun has also yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Howard, fed up with Jimmy’s games, has put a private investigator on the unsuspecting Jimmy. The last we saw of him and Kim, Kim warned Jimmy, “You know…you know what’s coming next.”

Let’s get into the final episode before the mid-season finale, titled “Axe and Grind,” directed by none other than the multitalented Giancarlo Esposito:

Season 6 Episode 6: ‘Axe and Grind’

In this week’s cold open, we get a flashback sequence. This time, it’s Kim’s (or, “Kimmy,” as her mother calls her…) A young Kim, around 12 or 13, has been caught shoplifting some jewelry, much to her mother’s shock and anger. Despite her mother’s insistence to the store manager that she pay (via Kimmy’s allowance), the manager kindly declines, but insist she doesn’t do it again.

Outside, it becomes clear that Kimmy’s mother is just as devious as her. With a devious little grin on her face, she congratulates Kimmy for getting away with her crime, and even hands her a stolen piece of merchandise herself. Kimmy looks out the window, pondering over the meaning behind unique and revealing event.

Turns out the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

We’re getting what might be our first view into the inner life of Howard Hamlin as he prepares for his morning, in a way so meticulous and diligent he almost draws parallels to Gus Fring. His wife, Cheryl, dumps his beautifully-made latté into her own mug without a care in the world, while they decide who’s going to some fundraiser. Howard then warns her about any unscrupulous action Jimmy might take against her, just as a forewarning. “Duly noted,” she says, before exciting as swiftly as she came.

Howard then makes his way to the private investigator’s, who gives him the rundown of Jimmy’s daily routine, which, like Howard’s, seems to be pretty consistent. However, the PI then notes the one time in the three-day period he was tracking him in which Jimmy made a detour: when he went to the bank, and came out with a stack of bills numbering in the thousands. When asked if there were any reason Jimmy might do this, Howard replies, “No legitimate reason…”

We’re now back at the shady vet’s who used to provide Mike and other criminals with basic health care, who now plots with Jimmy and Kim on potentially delivering a substance to someone (presumably Howard), which would act as a serious upper, akin to cocaine. When the doctor/vet mentions how much he looks forward to retiring due to the shady side of his practice (since he loves working with animals), Jimmy is shocked. Why would he want to give up such a lucrative practice? Well, Kim says, “He knows what he wants.”