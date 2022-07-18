‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers & Recap

Coming off the climactic start that brought us into Season 6 Part 2, last week’s episode of “Better Call Saul” left us with the deaths of two of our main characters – Howard Hamlin, who was killed in the Part 1 finale, and chief antagonist Lalo Salamanca, who was killed last episode by Gustavo Fring in a climactic peak to the years-long Salamanca/Fring battle. Both corpses were buried underneath what will soon become Gus’s meth lab.

With five episodes left, we’re left with four main characters: Jimmy McGill – aka the to-be Saul Goodman – Gus, Gus’s chief enforcer Mike Ehrmantraut, and Jimmy’s wife Kim Wexler. With our main villain dead, we have five episodes to tie in the events of “Better Call Saul” to “Breaking Bad” (which takes place about four years later, remember). In addition, we have two fates to resolve: that of Jimmy/Gene Takovic, as well as Kim. Will Kim indeed die, as many suspect? Or does she live, and perhaps reunite with Jimmy as Gene in his Omaha Cinnabon? We will soon get an answer.

The last we saw of Gene was at the beginning of season 5, when he gets recognized near his workplace by an Omaha cab driver who used to live in Albuquerque. Jimmy then calls disappearer Ed Galbraith (portrayed by the late Robert Forster), requesting an escape. However, he changes his mind mid-call, telling Galbraith, “I’m gonna fix it myself.” What Gene has in store to deal with cab driver Jeff will only be revealed in the last few episodes of “Saul.”

That being said, let’s get to tonight’s episode, titled “Fun and Games.”

Season 6 Episode 9: ‘Fun and Games’

Our cold open today is not a flash forward, but rather a montage of the few remaining characters we have left: Jimmy and Kim resuming their work as if – as Mike instructed – nothing ever happened, while Mike deep cleans their apartment, completely eliminating himself any trace of what they all witnessed over the past few days. Kim and Jimmy return home and are almost as astounded to find the place completely back to normal as they might be to see it covered in blood. “One day we’ll wake up and brush our teeth and go to work, and at some point we’ll suddenly realize that we hadn’t thought about it at all,” Jimmy tells a nearly-catatonic Kim. “And that’s when we’ll know. We’ll know we can forget.”

Gus, fresh off his mission of Operation Kill Lalo Salamanca, meets with the Dons – Eladio, Bolsa, and Hector (plus Hector’s nephews, the Cousins). Bolsa reads a letter from Hector, in which he states the truth: that Gus was responsible for the failed hit on Lalo, and secretly hates Eladio and Bolsa. “With all due respect,” Gus responds to the Don. “I don’t believe this merits a response.” After interrogating the Cousins – who believe Lalo to be dead – and confirming that Nacho said he was hired by the Peruvians before he died – Eladio appears convinced by Gus’s denial. He then tells Gus he shall continue to work for Bolsa up in the States.

Back at home, Gus consults with Mike about the previous night’s events, and orders him to resume work on the rest of the lab. There shall be no delay when it comes to its construction.

We’re blessed with a brief, but deeply intriguing, scene between Gus and a waiter at a bougie restaurant, where they dish on wine…this likely strikes many viewers as reminiscent of that which Gus had with his old “business partner,” Max.

Mike, surely with a lot weighing on his conscience, deliberates before getting out the contact information on Nacho’s father, Manuel, and eventually calls him, telling him to meet him outside his place of work. When Manuel asks of his son, Mike tells him he’s sorry, but Nacho “won’t be found.” Mike reassures him that “it was over fast, no pain.” And despite falling in with a bad crowd, Mike tells him that Nacho had a “good heart.” Furthermore, he will not have to worry about the Salamancas anymore. Mike assures him that there will be justice, but Manuel is unconvinced. “You gangsters and your ‘justice,'” he says spitefully. “You’re all the same.”