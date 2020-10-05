Is Janelle Pierzina a Trump Supporter?

There has been a lot of chatter online this season about the Big Brother contestants’ political affiliations, especially because social issues have been front and center on the second all-star season this summer. One topic of conversation that has had fans particularly up in arms is Janelle Pierzina’s political affiliation.

Coming into the house, a lot of fans thought she was a Republican who supports President Trump, then there were some who say she’s a Republican but does not support Trump, with one saying she thinks maybe Janelle is part of the RVAT movement (Republican Voters Against Trump).

After her time on the show, Janelle addressed the speculation in an Instagram Live chat with her Big Brother bestie Kaysar Ridha. Here’s what she had to say.

Janelle Says She’s a Libertarian

Janelle SHUTS DOWN the rumors that she is a Trump supporting Republican. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/FJd4fbGUw4 — Daniel ICON Brown #BB22 (@danieliconbrown) September 13, 2020

“I’m a libertarian. They’re saying that I love Trump because Trump tweeted ‘God Bless America’ and I liked the tweet,” said Pierzina.

@sethchrist I'm sorry its not hip or cool to have conservative views. I am just a regular person, & I get blasted w/Obama tweets constantly — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) November 7, 2012

For those of you who don’t know, Libertarians can skew either left or right. Janelle does lean more conservative (she has said so in tweets), so a right-leaning Libertarian would be someone who supports free-market capitalism, civil liberties, and reversing the welfare state, views that align with traditional conservatives. But the two often diverse when it comes to issues like “national security and foreign policy, immigration, criminal justice, drugs, surveillance, marriage and the family, and the role of religion in public policy,” according to the Heritage Foundation.

Some Fans Are Still Not Convinced

#bb22 #BBLF #bigbrotherallstars Y’all may love her on BB but @JanellePierzina is a right wing MAGA trumpie. She lied about it on IG live bc she didn’t want to lose fans and AFP, but proof is there. Think twice abt who you Stan. pic.twitter.com/5BPI3OxTlm — Margaret Sanger (@aimsali3) September 27, 2020

Despite Janelle saying she is a Libertarian, some fans are still blasting her over the way she likes, retweets, and responds to conservative social media posts. One found a series of tweets Janelle liked that blast Hillary Clinton, defend calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” and Sean Hannity calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar for tweeting about Ivanka Trump’s family.

However, earlier in the summer, Janelle took her children to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis and wrote on Instagram, “Today we went to pay our respects. My children prayed and I was overcome with emotion. As a parent of young children that still don’t completely understand what our country is going through or what happened my journey as a parent to these children is just beginning. My job a parent doesn’t stop once the news cameras, visitors to our great city, and questions stop. I pray that justice is served for George Floyd and we as a nation grow, learn and change. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloydmemorial.”

Finally, a self-proclaimed “nerd” fan of Big Brother made a chart based solely on social media that outlines the Big Brother 22 houseguests’ political leanings.

https://twitter.com/realweirdmartha/status/1291487551254126594/

The results were that the most left-leaning houseguests were Daniele Donato, David Alexander, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, Bayleigh Dayton, and Kaysar Ridha, and the most conservative houseguest was Janelle.

Incidentally, Martha also did one for the latest Survivor season, if you’re curious. The most liberal “Winners at War” were Denise Stapley, Adam Klein, Jeremy Collins, Wendell Holland, Sophie Clarke, Parvati Shallow, Natalie Anderson, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Yul Kwon, and the most conservative contestants were Nick Wilson, Sarah Lacina, and Danni Boatwright.

