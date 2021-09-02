‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 8 Eviction & New HOH Results

September is here, which means less than four weeks remain until the “Big Brother 23” finale. After tonight’s live eviction, we’ll be down to the final eight houseguests.

Tonight, Sarah Beth and Kyland are on the block. Tiffany nominated them before she was dethroned by the Coin of Destiny. But Claire decided to use her secret HOH powers to keep nominations the same.

When Hannah won Power of Veto, she took the third nominee, Xavier, off the block. Despite Kyland’s entreaties to use the veto on him instead, Hannah stuck to the plan and took note of Kyland’s selfishness.

Will Sarah Beth be evicted tonight? Or will The Cookout take this opportunity to get rid of Kyland? Plus, who will become the new Head of Household?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

