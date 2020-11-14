‘Big Brother’ Alum Expecting Baby No. 2

Exciting news for Big Brother fans. Season 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman and her husband Mike Zachman revealed Saturday, November 14 that they are expecting baby No. 2 and they made the announcement in the cutest way, standing in front of the castle at Florida’s Disney World Resort.

They Went to the Magic Kingdom to Make the Big Announcement

In an Instagram post, Zuckerman and her husband Mike Zachman posed with their daughter Madison in the Magic Kingdom in Florida. Everyone had their “mom,” “dad,” and “sister” shirts on and they held up a shirt that said “brother” on it.

The announcement reads, “Bringing a little more MAGIC to our lives. Baby BOY Zachman, due May 2021.”

There was another photo of the shirt and then one of the ultrasound showing the little nugget. Several Big Brother alums were quick to offer their congratulations and well wishes, including Elena Davies, Nicole Franzel, and Becky Burgess.

Zuckerman and Zachman were married on September 2, 2017, according to their online registry. Instead of registering for home goods, they used the site Honey Fund to have friends and family be able to contribute to their honeymoon to Bali.

They welcomed baby Madison Rose on December 2, 2018. She was 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

There are Big Brother babies being born all over the place right now. Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf recently welcomed their second daughter, and Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas just gave birth to their son, which is their second child also.

Amanda Was Known For Her Hilarious Quips and Her Showmance on Big Brother 15

Zuckerman is a Florida real estate agent who had a showmance with fellow houseguest McCrae Olson. They continued their relationship outside of the house for a while but ultimately went their separate ways.

Later, Olson wrote a letter to his ex-girlfriend Jessica, the woman he broke up with before Big Brother 15, telling her he regretted breaking up with her and that he still loved her.

“I regret throwing away the love I had with you, just to try to better myself in the game. Every day I feel more and more miserable thinking about you. I know what love is. I know that I love you. I used to say I loved one other person before you but I know now that the only person I’ve ever loved is you. I know I’m a piece of shit and I know how horrible I am and it’s something I’m going to have to live with forever. It kills me to know how much I hurt someone I love,” wrote Olson.

It’s unclear if Olson and Zuckerman are still friends, but Olson does frequently hang out with Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina, and Zuckerman interacts with Andy Herren a lot on social media.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

