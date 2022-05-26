Breaking: ‘Big Brother 20’ Couple Is Expecting a Baby

“Big Brother” baby on board! Season 20 alums Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams announced they are expecting a baby in a May 25 Instagram post.

Swaggy shared a photo of him kissing Bayleigh’s pregnant stomach alongside a lengthy caption.

“To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better 🙏🏾,” he wrote.

The 27-year-old spoke candidly about the couple’s decision to keep the pregnancy a secret until Bailey was in her third trimester. Bailey had a miscarriage in 2018, which may have contributed to the couple keeping the pregnancy under wraps.

“Initially, Bayleigh and I were going to stay quiet until our baby was born,” Swaggy wrote. “Not one word until birth. We recently just decided to reveal on her bday about 2 weeks ago. 😭 If you see this and are mad we didn’t tell you, we wanted to protect OUR peace, and keep it to ourself. 🙏🏾.”

Swaggy also included a sweet message to their baby, writing, “to our baby, we’re going to give you the WORLD,” he wrote. “Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We’ll see you in a few weeks 🙇🏾‍♂️ Cheers to our baby 🌹 I love you forever!”

‘Big Brother’ Alums Congratulate Bayleigh & Swaggy C

“Big Brother” alums took to the comment section to congratulate the soon-to-be mom and dad.

“Congrats bro 👏🏾👏🏾,” season 23 winner Xavier Prather wrote.

“Ahhh!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO. ❤️❤️❤️,” season 20 houseguest Haleigh Broucher commented.

“This just made my day 😍,” AFP 23 winner Tiffany Mitchell added.

“Big Brother” all-star Janelle Pierzina also commented on the post, writing, “Congrats fam!!! I’m so incredibly happy for you guys! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bayleigh Opens up About Her Miscarriage

Bayleigh opened up about her pregnancy in a May 25 Instagram post, calling her baby “a little miracle.”

“My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL 🤍 being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember,” she wrote in the caption.

“I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams,” she continued.

The “Big Brother” alum also took the opportunity to speak about the Texas elementary school shooting in which 19 children and two adults lost their lives on May 24.

“Today feels a little heavy to post about my joy of bringing life into this world, considering the mourning families who we just witnessed losing their babies so violently,” she wrote.

“But, my prayer is that my baby will be a light to this world,” she continued. “That he or she will be a loving contribution that brings peace to not only us but everyone who crosses their path.”

Bailey didn’t stop there. She opened up about her 2018 miscarriage, telling fans she was “devastated” by the loss.

“My first pregnancy didn’t happen the way that I had dreamt it,” she wrote. It was a unplanned and sudden surprise. But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all. When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn’t feel like I could do anything right.”

“It took me until this year to finally feel whole again,” she continued. “Then and only then did God bless me with this little miracle 🤍.”

“Big Brother” 24 will air in the summer of 2022.

