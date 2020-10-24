Why These ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Just Quit Social Media

There has been a recent hullabaloo in the Big Brother universe over one past contestant’s use of the N-word and how other contestants did or did not react to him or defended him. The subsequent harassment of these other players has led to them quitting Twitter. Here’s what you need to know about what happened.

Rachel Reilly Quit Twitter First Over The Harassment

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTL4Anl-lW/

It all started because of the ongoing feud between former Big Brother players Evel Dick Donato and Paul Abrahamian. They have never really liked one another and have fought before on social media. This time, Abrahamian surfaced a video of Donato talking about Big Brother 16, saying CBS has to be praying no one in the cast says the N-word, which is a nod to the racism that ran rampant in the Big Brother 15 house. But in talking about it, Donato used the N-word.

After the video surfaced, Donato owned up to it being completely wrong to use that word in any circumstances and he also told people to stop harassing sisters Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater, who he was talking to in said video.

Rachel did speak up in the recap. I went and watched it and she did say something to me immediately.

So any hate should be directed at me, not Rachel or Elissa.

Leave them out of it… I have owned what I said and have apologized.

What I said was wrong. https://t.co/lfJDZeEOdP — EvelDick (@EvelDick) October 16, 2020

But fans thought they should have reacted more strongly and the subsequent backlash against them caused Rachel Reilly to quit Twitter. Her account has now been deactivated.

💕💕 thank you 💕 she’s 8 months pregnant so very hormonal & emotional — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) October 17, 2020

Slater later told fans that Reilly is “very hormonal and emotional” right now due to being eight months pregnant.

Bayleigh Dayton & Swaggy C Later Quit Twitter As Well

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGWFNZ3FWEQ/

A couple of days later, Big Brother 14 contestant Jodi Rollins posted a tweet where she wrote that she has met and hung out with all three of these people (meaning Donato, Reilly, and Slater) on multiple occasions and said that “they have been nothing but kind and NOT racist.”

In the replies to that, Big Brother contestants Bayleigh Dayton argued with Rollins that it’s “not okay for [Donato] to use that word … with the hard ‘er.'” and that she thinks Donato “did not mean one ounce of that apology.”

“Shame on you for publicly defending that trash,” wrote Dayton to Rollins (via ScreenRant), adding, “I looked up to you.”

But apparently, the subsequent harassment of both Dayton and Swaggy was enough that they both also quit Twitter. Their accounts have been deactivated as well. Neither one has addressed the controversy on Instagram, but Rollins has defended herself, writing, “Racism solutions are not a conversation you have over Twitter. It’s not a convo for a few charters. The N-word – not acceptable and if you think I think it is, I can’t help you … The thing about racism is that you sense it, you feel it in your bones – from the people that smile in your face but call you the N-word behind your back, THOSE are the most dangerous people. I know it when I see it. It’s ugly.”

The final two Big Brother 22 episodes of the season air Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died