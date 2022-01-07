‘Big Brother 23’ Cast Reunites to Celebrate Cast Member’s Birthday

The “Big Brother 23” cast recently reunited for houseguest Brandon “Frenchie” French’s birthday. The cast organized a get-together over Zoom to celebrate the Tennessee native’s special day.

Frenchie’s time in the “Big Brother” house was short, he was evicted on day 16, but the loveable farmer still managed to create a strong bond with the season 23 cast. Several houseguests attended the virtual birthday party, including fan-favorite Tiffany Mitchell and season 23 winner Xavier Prather.

Frenchie Thanks Season 23 Cast

Frenchie took to Instagram to thank his “Big Brother” family for organizing the celebration. He shared a screenshot of the Zoom meeting with the caption, “I always knew our cast had something special, but today when I clicked on to a surprise zoom meeting for my birthday, I had tears in my eyes. I will never be able to express how much I love each and every single one of you! Thank you from the bottom of my [heart]! Not only did you make my day better but each and every single one of you make my life better with you in it! I love y’all!!!”

“Big Brother” fans commented on the post to wish Frenchie a happy birthday. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday frenchie, iconic and historic cast.” Another Instagram user chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday. So sweet they did that for you.” Frenchie’s “Big Brother” co-star Hannah Chaddah, who attended the virtual event, commented on the post, “happy birthday frenchie.” She included the heart emoji.

Frenchie Is a Big Brother Superfan

Before entering the house, the Tennessee farmer knew a thing or two about “Big Brother.” He is a superfan of the show and has studied the game closely, but the 35-year-old admitted he made some pivotal mistakes in the house.

Frenchie started strong. He won the first HOH competition and used his power to help secure an alliance in the house, but his position in the house quickly changed. The houseguests started to doubt Frenchie’s intentions after he broke some of the promises he made. Frenchie made a declaration after winning HOH that he would not nominate a person of color or a woman for eviction, so his castmates were confused when he nominated Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young.

Frenchie spoke to Entertainment Weekly in July 2021 about his “Big Brother” gameplay and where he went wrong.

“I played super hard coming into this game,” Frenchie told the outlet. The Tennessee farmer said that as a superfan, he didn’t want to sit on the couch and watch his “summer waste away.” He wanted to make big moves. He told Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t want to be a floater, a term coined by “Big Brother” fans referring to a houseguest that floats through the game without making moves.

“I never wanted to be that person,” he told the publication.” If I was blessed with the opportunity to come in and play this game, I was going to play it and I was going to play hard and I was going to make sure that the first week was something that everybody would remember.”

Frenchie admitted that he made some mistakes in the game and told the outlet that the paranoia got to him.

“When you’re on the other side of the screen you’re watching this show going, ‘I can do that. This’ll be easy.’ And when you actually get in there and you’re able to see the glares and the people talking in a room and stop talking, that causes a sense of paranoia in the house.”

Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres in February 2022 on CBS.