How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ U.S. vs Canada Boxing Night Online

Here is how to watch the “Big Brother U.S.” vs “Big Brother Canada” boxing night featuring Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat and more of your favorite “Big Brother” and “The Challenge” contestants when they enter the boxing ring and battle for “Big Brother” supremacy.

The Fun Starts Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern

3⃣ 𝘋𝘈𝘠𝘚 𝘓𝘌𝘍𝘛 🥊 Trading the House for the #Boxing ring.

This competition is about not getting punched in the face 🙌🏽They have navigated to the finish; on Friday, they look to get their hand raised@CelebrityNF is on #FITE! #BB23 #BBCAN10 ORDER: https://t.co/TZFXteugEz pic.twitter.com/xHrSQ5PSG5 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 3, 2021

The Celebrity Net Fights “BB Canada vs BB USA” boxing night takes place Friday, August 6 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Doors open at 6 p.m. local time, the fights begin at 7 p.m. local time, which is Central, so the fights air at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain, 5 p.m. Pacific.

Tickets range in price from $25 to $200, with $25, $40, and $60 options for arena seating and $100 and $200 ringside seats. There are also hospitality suite seats for $150 apiece. If you can’t attend in person, there is a Pay-Per-View option for $20 available on the Celebrity Net Fights website.

If you order pay-per-view, you can watch the stream on the FITE web, mobile and TV apps. The streaming quality is dependent on your internet connection, according to the website, and any public or commercial playing of the stream is strictly prohibited. Each stream is watermarked so they can track illegal distribution. You can also test your stream before you buy to make sure it will work for you.

The Matchups and Hosts

The ringside crew for the evening are “Big Brother Canada” season one contestant Peter Brown, “Big Brother U.S.” season 18 and “The Challenge” alum Natalie Negrotti, “Big Brother Canada 9” contestants Julie Vu and Victoria Woghiren, “Big Brother U.S. 21’s” Jessica Milagros, and “Big Brother Canada 2” contestant Adel Elseri, with commentary coming from “Big Brother Canada 6’s” Ryan Ballantine, “Big Brother U.S. 15” contestant and current Netflix show host Nick Uhas, and “Big Brother Canada 3” contestant Kevin Martin.

“This summer, get ready for the most unique combat sports event you’ve ever seen,” said Brown in a preview. “Find out which side will reign supreme in this battle for glory as comp beasts and slick strategists meet inside the squared circle in this intense, raw, live amateur boxing exhibition spectacular.”

“There are moments in human history that you will not forget … the event of the century,” teased Martin in a preview video.

The matchups are as follows:

The Main Events:

BBCan6’s Veronica “Vicious V” Doherty vs. BB20 & The Challenge’s Kaycee “Kool Hands” Clark

BBCan2’s Jon “The Fessy Hunter” Pardy vs. BB20 & The Challenge’s Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

The Undercard:

BBCan1’s Tom “Tommy Boy” Plant vs. BB15’s Jeremy “The Manimal” McGuire

BBCan3’s Godfrey “The Finesse God” Mangwiza vs. BB12 and BB22’s Enzo “The Meow Meow” Palumbo

BBCan4 and BBCan5’s Dallas “D-Train” Cormier vs. BB21’s Nick “The Landlord” Maccarone

BBCan8’s Madeline “Baddie Maddie” Di Nunzio vs. BB20’s Angela “Rockstar” Lantry

BBCan6’s Hamza “King of Chaos” Hatoum vs. BB18 & The Challenge’s Jozea “Roze” Flores

BBCan8’s Michael “Rocky Mountain” Stubley vs. BB16 and Survivor’s Caleb “Beastmode Cowboy” Reynolds

BBCan7’s Adam “The Marine” Pike vs. BB19 & The Challenge’s Josh “The Cuban Wrecking Ball” Martinez

Milagros’ informal Twitter poll shows that people are most excited about the Madeline Di Nunzio vs. Angela Rockstar and the Godfrey Mangwiza vs. Enzo Palumbo matchups.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

