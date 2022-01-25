Some ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Cast Rumors Have Been Debunked

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on February 2, which means the cast list will be revealed any day now.

CBS has not yet revealed which celebrities will be entering the “Big Brother” house next week, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. On January 28, a Twitter account called @InsiderCBB tweeted a list of fourteen celebrities who would allegedly be appearing on the show.

Although the tweet received more than 12,000 retweets and 10,000 likes, some of the claims it made have already been debunked. Here’s what we know so far.

Sha’Carri Richardson and Hope Hicks Will Not Appear on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Two of the celebrities that @InsiderCBB claimed would appear on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” were track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and former White House communications director Hope Hicks.

Meredith McGraw, a correspondent for POLITICO, tweeted that Hope Hicks would not be joining the cast, and neither would Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary (Spicer’s name has also come up in casting rumors).

“Was wondering why Hope Hicks was trending on Twitter…seems a fake account tweeted she and Sean Spicer among others were joining Celebrity Big Brother (they are not),” McGraw tweeted.

Sha’carri Richardson, who was disqualified from the 2020 Summer Olympics due to cannabis use, will also not be appearing on the show. Richardson’s rep, Ashley Blackwood, told TMZ, “Sha’Carri was contacted months ago to be on Big Brother and declined. All coverage on her participating are false and simply just rumors.”

Here is the rest of the unconfirmed, rumored cast list tweeted by @InsiderCBB:

Alexa PenaVega — Actor, known for “Spy Kids”

Curtis Stone — Celebrity chef

Erin Brady — Television host and former Miss USA

Jillian Michaels — Personal trainer, as seen on “The Biggest Loser”

Jerry Trainor — Actor, known for “iCarly” and “Drake and Josh”

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player

NeNe Leakes — Television personality, known for “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing With the Stars”

Ne-Yo — Musician

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Tiffany Pollard — Television personality, known for “Flavor of Love” and “I Love New York”

Shangela — Drag queen, known for competing on “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

Tyler Cameron — Contestant on “The Bachelorette”

A Real Housewife Seems to Have Accidentally Leaked ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Casting Info

Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” seems to have accidentally leaked some “Celebrity Big Brother” casting details. She shared a screenshot of her notes for an upcoming episode of the podcast she does with Teddi Mellencamp on her Instagram story.

Fans were quick to notice that the notes said, “big brother announcement episode,” making it seem like either Judge or Mellencamp will be on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Julie Chen Moonves Seemed to Hint That the CBS Twitter Account Will Reveal the Cast List

On January 24, the official CBS Twitter account tweeted, “This one time we heard @JCMoonves say that she followed CBS Twitter…so we followed CBS twitter,” tagging Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother.”

Chen Moonves retweeted the tweet and wrote, “Let’s just say, I’d strongly suggest it” and attached a gif of Mary Poppins sipping tea. It seems that she’s hinting that fans should keep an eye on the CBS Twitter account for the cast list.

The tweet from the CBS account is also a “Mean Girls” reference, meaning it could be possible that there will be a “Mean Girls” cast member on the show. After all, it’s happened before. Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the beloved comedy, appeared on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Perhaps Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, will join the season three cast?

We’ll have to wait and see when the official cast list is revealed.

