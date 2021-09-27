‘Big Brother’ Finalist Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother” all-star Daniele Donato Briones and her husband and fellow “Big Brother” alum Dominic Briones. They revealed on Sunday, Sept. 26 that their family of three is becoming a family of four. Here’s what we know so far.

The Family Showed Off Daniele’s Baby Bump On Instagram

To make the big announcement, Dani and Dominic posed on Instagram with Dani cradling her baby bump and holding their daughter, Tennessee, who turned 3 years old in August 2021. The caption on the post read, “3 + 1 = [heart emoji].”

On his own Instagram post, Briones wrote, “My pretty baby is having another pretty baby. Our tiny team is growing.”

Dani is a three-time “Big Brother” player, finishing in 2nd place on “Big Brother 8” (which her father, “Evel” Dick Donato, won). She later competed on “Big Brother 13” where she met Dominic, though both were ousted fairly early on (Dominic was the fourth houseguest to leave, Dani was the seventh). Dani came back for “Big Brother All-Stars” in 2020 where she finished in seventh place.

Dani and Dom got together after season 13 wrapped and were married in January 2013; they welcomed their daughter five and a half years later. Interestingly enough, Dani and Tennessee are birthday twins. On Aug. 20, 2021, Dominic wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my queen and princess. I love you both more than you’ll ever know. I hope your day is beautiful and filled with love. I still think it’s so crazy that you’re birthday twins…. But since you two are always connected at the hip I shouldn’t even be surprised. HBD my girls.”

The ‘Big Brother’ Family Is Thrilled For Dani, Dom and Tennessee

Dani and Dom’s “Big Brother” family was quick to offer words of congratulations on their big announcement.

“Cutest fam ever just got a little bigger!” wrote two-time player Britney Haynes.

Fellow all-star Memphis Garrett (who is in his own “Big Brother” romance) wrote, “Hell yea!!!! Congrats, you guys!!!”

Kemi Fakunle of “Big Brother 21” wrote, “OMG!!! Congratulations.”

“Awwwh, my heart! Congratulations on your beautiful, growing family,” chimed in fellow all-star Nicole Anthony.

“THIS IS SO EXCITING,” wrote Christine Varner of “Big Brother 16,” adding, “You two are such great parents!”

“Oh my god!!! Congrats you guys!!! Sending all the love your way!” wrote “Big Brother 12” alum Annie Whittington.

Amanda Zuckerman, a new mom herself, wrote, “Yay, congrats!”

Fellow “Big Brother” alumni Kaitlyn Herman, Danielle Murphree, Tyler Crispen, Elena Davies, Tommy Bracco, Enzo Palumbo, Analyse Talavera, Josh Martinez, Christie Murphy, Jessica Milagros, Rachel Reilly Villegas, Lisa Donahue, Nick Maccarone, April Lewis, Kara Monaco, and Holly Allen also offered words of congratulations and celebration.

This is the latest in a string of “Big Brother” babies. Alumni Caleb Reynolds announced on Aug. 17 that he and his wife Ashley are expecting. Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their first child in July; Nick Maccarone will become a first-time father in the fall of 2021; winner Dan Gheesling announced in June that he and his wife are expecting baby No. 3; Bridgette Dunning had her first child in January; Diane Henry welcomed her second child last December; two “Big Brother” couples, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, each welcomed their second child last fall.

“Big Brother” season 23 is coming to a close on Wednesday, Sept. 29 with the live two-hour finale. The season has come down to Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier as the final three houseguests vying for $750,000.

