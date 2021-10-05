‘Big Brother’s’ Derek Frazier Addresses Saying He Carried Azah Awasum

“Big Brother 23” 2nd place finisher Derek Frazier talks Azah Awasum drama, explaining that he didn’t mean to hurt her feelings and that he felt like she slept a lot in the first few weeks of the game when he was “out there doing a lot.”

'Big Brother 23' Derek Frazier Exit Interview

Derek created quite the stir during the “Big Brother 23” finale when he told his ally and good friend Azah Awasum that he “carried” her to the end. She took such umbrage with that statement that it caused her to rethink her finale plan — if she would have won the final Head of Household, she would have taken Xavier Prather to the finals over Derek.

Derek told Heavy that he didn’t mean to hurt Azah’s feelings, but based on the early weeks of the game, he thought she was “sleeping a lot” while he was “out there” getting things done.

Heavy: You said a lot of things about Azah’s game that a lot of fans were really questioning. How did you carry Azah to the end?

Derek: The things that I was going off of was a lot of the week 1-5. … I was making moves of manipulating. Now, of course, I haven’t seen the show. I don’t know how things were portrayed, but I did a lot of manipulating and playing people and going to HOHs each week with the whole Suaghterhouse, the whole Butcher Squad, making sure all those people get targeted even if I don’t win [HOH].

So things that I was doing, I would just come back and be like, “Oh, don’t worry about it, Azah, I got it.” … be a good friend and whatnot. I felt like until the week that Britini went home, that’s when I started seeing Azah come out to play. So it was those first beginning weeks that I was going off of that I felt … it came across very, how can I say it, you know, mean. And that wasn’t my goal at all. Me and Azah had been very close the entire season. … I think it was the stress, the pressure and I’m very blunt. I’ll just say how I feel, where hey, this is just my opinion. Everyone else can feel different.

This is how I feel because of conversations and things that we hadn’t discussed … when you get towards the end, you start questioning and being like, ‘You know what? I feel like you were sleeping a lot and staring at these walls. I think I was out there doing a lot.’ But it was never meant to come from a malicious place. I love Azah. I always cared for her the entire time and I still love her to this day.

Of course, her feelings were hurt. I never intended for that to happen. At the end of the day, the only person I owe that to is her, but I think that she knows when she watches it back, I really did have her best interests [in mind]. I made sure to designate myself to be a pawn two times for her, so she would never go up. I should’ve voiced more of the things that I did in order for us to say hey, I did this and you did this.

Derek Wishes He Had Vocalized More About What He Did In the Game

Heavy: Would you do anything differently if you could or do you have any regrets?

Derek: I definitely wish that I had spoken up more about things that I did because I think it looks like I just laid around and napped all day and didn’t do anything. I wish that I said hey guys, just to let you know, week one, I’ve already made sure that Travis is a target because I’ve been talking to Frenchie and did this. I wish I said week two when Frenchie was on the block, which had nothing to do with me, I would’ve said hey, I didn’t do nothing this week, but I have been making sure to put the plan in place for Brent to be the target next week. … there were so many things that I was already putting in place and I wish I had vocalized them. That’s the one thing I regret. …

I think the thing I want everyone to hopefully understand is that the women in the house, I love them and they really did love me. We all had conversations throughout the time of, “Hey, Big D, you can say the B-word to me, I’m fine with that.” We had that relationship and I said, “Y’all can see the same thing to me.” I told them, “You wanna read me, read me ’cause I’m gonna read you ’cause this is a show and we’re here to entertain.” I hope that over the course of time that people can see that I’m not here to, how can I say, be that type of person. I’m funny! I think I’m funny. I hope people find me funny. I have light-hearted jokes and at the end of the day, I’m gonna say what I wanna say and if anyone takes it personal, it’s not meant to be personal. It’s a reality show and I think that everyone in that house knows who I am and that’s all that matters to me. I could care less about what anybody else thinks. It’s what they think because they lived with me for 85 days.

Big Brother 23 | Big D Is All About Alyssa | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+

Heavy: Were you surprised that Tiffany won America’s Favorite Player?

Derek: Uh, no. I was not surprised. I think it was one of those things where she definitely deserved it. People were like hey, it’s either gonna be you, DX, or Tiffany, but I knew it wasn’t gonna be me ’cause I was like look, I’m probably gonna look like a villain. It is what it is and I can’t do nothing about it. I don’t really care. You either hate me or you love me and at the end of the day, I still love everyone. Even the people that do not like me, I still love them because in this world, life is too short and if you take everything so serious, how can you enjoy things in life?

I knew Tiffany was gonna get [AFP] and she deserved it. She was funny! The thing about it was Tiffany and I made our amends. We had our heart to heart and talked and we had times where we just clashed, but that’s what family does. Because me and Tiffany, we’re cut from the same cloth — she said we wasn’t, but we were — it was hard for us at times to come together and be like, hey, you know what? I get you. I see what you’re saying. But yeah, she definitely deserved it. Think about it, she went out at six and it was hard and I felt like you don’t want somebody leaving and not having opportunity for anything.

Derek Was Happy to Lose to Xavier

Heavy: Were you surprised it was a unanimous vote for Xavier?

Derek: No! I was not surprised. Xavier worked really hard this season. We worked well together, we were a duo, we had a final two, but the way that Xavier was winning comps and whatnot — this was a jury if you don’t win a comp, they’re not gonna look at you and think you’re a winner. I knew that hey, if I have to lose against anyone, I want to lose against him and I’m OK with that. I just want second place. I wanna be sitting in those final two chairs so I can say hey, I sat in those final two chairs. I was very happy to be there.

“Big Brother” returns this winter with a third celebrity edition, then season 24 should return in the summer of 2022.

